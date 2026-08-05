Home Deliveries Take Centre Stage As India’s Realty Market Moves Beyond Sales Numbers

India’s housing market is beginning to see a change in what defines developer performance. After years in which new launches and sales dominated the conversation, the ability to complete projects and hand over homes on schedule is becoming an increasingly important measure of performance.

Data from PropEquity shows that developers delivered 4,06,889 homes across India’s nine major cities in FY25, up 33% from the previous year. The increase comes as projects launched during earlier development cycles reach completion, putting greater attention on construction progress and actual possession.

NCR sees sizeable delivery pipeline

The National Capital Region remains an important part of this delivery cycle. According to PropEquity estimates, 44,423 homes were completed across Delhi-NCR during FY25, even as the region recorded some moderation compared with the previous year.

Against this backdrop, M3M India said it has handed over more than 6,500 homes across five projects in the NCR over the past 12 months.

The handovers span M3M Soulitude, M3M Antalya Hills, M3M Route65, M3M Paragon 57 and M3M Capitalwalk. The portfolio includes low-rise residences, premium housing, retail developments and mixed-use projects across Gurugram.

Delivery track record gains importance for buyers

As housing markets mature, buyers are increasingly looking beyond location, amenities and pricing while evaluating projects. A developer’s record of completing projects and providing possession is also becoming part of the purchase decision.

This shift is particularly relevant in markets such as NCR, where developers are simultaneously managing sizeable under-construction portfolios and responding to continued demand in premium and luxury housing.

For developers, timely completion can also provide an indication of construction capability, financial planning and the ability to manage large projects through different market cycles.

“Delivering more than 6,500 homes over the past year reflects our commitment to execution, quality and customer trust. Our priority remains completing projects on schedule while maintaining the highest construction standards. As we continue to expand, disciplined execution will remain central to our growth strategy,” said Pankaj Bansal, Promoter, M3M India.

Construction spending remains in focus

The handovers come as M3M prepares to increase spending on its development pipeline. The company recently announced an investment roadmap of around ₹10,000 crore for FY27, with approximately ₹7,200 crore planned for construction and ₹2,500 crore for strategic land acquisitions.

Its development footprint includes key Gurugram corridors such as Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road and New Gurugram. Along with residential projects, the company has been expanding its retail and mixed-use portfolio.

Execution emerges as a key market differentiator

The broader rise in completed homes suggests that India’s organised real estate market is moving towards a phase where sales and launches alone may no longer define performance.

For homebuyers, the change could make delivery records an increasingly relevant factor when choosing developers. For real estate companies, it raises the importance of turning sold inventory into completed projects within committed timelines.

With more projects from previous launch cycles approaching completion, execution and possession are likely to remain important indicators of how India’s residential property market performs in the coming years.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)