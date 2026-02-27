Contemporary Art Show Reinterprets Cubist Ideas Through Digital Distortions

A recent exhibition in Bengaluru has drawn attention within local art circles for its experimental approach to abstraction, as a city-based contemporary artist presented a body of work that merged Cubist ideas with visual distortions associated with digital imagery. The show reflected a growing movement among artists who are revisiting early modern art languages while responding to the influence of technology and screen-driven visual culture.

The series was created by Dr. Bharath Rajpal, who explored how Cubism’s foundational principles could be translated into a contemporary context. Rather than referencing or reproducing specific historical artworks, the artist worked with the broader vocabulary of Cubism, including fractured forms, multiple viewpoints and geometric structure, and layered these with effects inspired by digital “glitches.” According to those familiar with the exhibition, this body of work also marked “Glitch” as one of Dr. Rajpal’s last inventions in art, highlighting his continued interest in experimentation during the later stage of his career.

Cubist Foundations, Contemporary Vision

The artworks featured fragmented planes, overlapping compositions and curved reflective elements that suggested motion and change. In several pieces, recognisable forms appeared to break apart and reconfigure, echoing the way images can distort or fragment on digital screens. Curators noted that these glitch-like disruptions were not simply decorative effects but served as a conceptual tool to address the instability of perception in contemporary visual experience.

Responding to Digital Visual Culture

Art observers said the series reflected a broader trend in which artists engage with the legacy of modern movements without direct imitation. Cubism, which originally challenged conventional ideas of representation, became a framework for examining questions around technology, perception and visual saturation. By introducing deliberate disruptions into carefully structured compositions, the works encouraged viewers to consider how images are processed in an age shaped by algorithms, filters and constant digital stimulation.

Audience and Critical Response

Visitors described the exhibition as visually compelling and open to varied interpretation. Some viewed the distorted imagery as a metaphor for everyday life in the digital age, where attention is fragmented and information arrives simultaneously from multiple sources. Others saw the works as a technical exploration that combined traditional painting methods with ideas drawn from mathematics, optics and digital aesthetics. The balance between geometric order and visual disruption resulted in compositions that felt rooted in art history yet firmly contemporary.

Bengaluru’s Evolving Art Scene

Local critics noted that the exhibition contributed to a wider conversation within the city’s cultural landscape. Galleries and independent spaces in Bengaluru have increasingly showcased experimental abstraction, with artists drawing inspiration from technology, science and design. This shift suggests a growing openness to blending traditional fine art practices with newer visual languages shaped by digital culture.

Organisers said the exhibition aimed to prompt viewers to reflect on how classic artistic ideas continue to evolve when seen through contemporary perspectives. The show was open to the public until the end of the month, with regular viewing hours throughout the week, and was expected to encourage discussion on both Cubism’s legacy and the visual realities of the digital age.

