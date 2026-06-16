Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeInfotainmentBlenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water Launches ‘The One And Only’ Campaign Celebrating Success With Distinction

Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water Launches ‘The One And Only’ Campaign Celebrating Success With Distinction

Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water has launched ‘The One And Only’, a campaign centred on success, distinction and style.

Reported By : ABP Live Focus | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 09:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Blenders Pride launched new campaign promoting distinction, not just recognition.
  • It features three protagonists embodying confidence and individual personal style.
  • The multi-platform campaign targets youth, integrating with T20 World Cup.

Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water has launched a new nationwide campaign titled ‘The One And Only’, positioning itself around the idea of distinction in an increasingly crowded landscape of success. Through the campaign, the brand seeks to highlight individuals who stand apart through confidence, presence and personal style rather than conventional markers of achievement. Featuring Avanti Nagrath, Kirandeep Chahal and Mahieka Sharma, the initiative marks the latest chapter in the brand’s long-standing association with aspiration, fashion and contemporary culture, while targeting a younger generation of consumers seeking individuality and influence.

New Campaign

The campaign is built around the proposition that true success is defined by distinction rather than simply being recognised.

According to the brand, modern success has become increasingly visible and competitive, making individuality a key differentiator. ‘The One And Only’ aims to capture this sentiment through three protagonists, each representing a different aspect of confidence and achievement.

Avanti Nagrath is presented as a symbol of individuality and fearless self-expression, while Kirandeep Chahal embodies confidence and a strong personal presence. Mahieka Sharma, meanwhile, reflects composure and quiet admiration.

The campaign places all three in aspirational settings designed to reinforce the message that standing out requires more than achievement alone.

Focus On Distinction

Blenders Pride said the initiative builds on its legacy of celebrating success, style and cultural influence.

Over the years, the brand has established a presence across fashion, lifestyle and entertainment platforms, often positioning itself at the intersection of aspiration and self-expression. With its latest campaign, it seeks to connect with younger audiences who value authenticity, influence and individuality.

Debasree Dasgupta, Chief Marketing Officer at Pernod Ricard India, said the campaign reflects changing aspirations among India’s youth, who increasingly seek to differentiate themselves rather than simply attain success.

The campaign introduces a fresh narrative that focuses on confidence, stature and distinction as defining traits of modern achievement.

Multi-Platform Rollout

The campaign is being rolled out through a 360-degree marketing strategy spanning digital and social media platforms, print advertising and outdoor campaigns.

Blenders Pride has also integrated the campaign into the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, aiming to maximise visibility among a broad audience.

The company said the initiative is intended to strengthen the brand’s position within contemporary culture while reinforcing its long-standing association with aspirational lifestyles and success-driven narratives.

Before You Go

Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe

Published at : 16 Jun 2026 08:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Blenders Pride Advertising Campaign The One And Only Campaign
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Infotainment
Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water Launches ‘The One And Only’ Campaign Celebrating Success With Distinction
Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water Launches ‘The One And Only’ Campaign Celebrating Success With Distinction
Infotainment
Mistakes To Avoid While Purchasing Bike Insurance
Mistakes To Avoid While Purchasing Bike Insurance
Infotainment
Goal-Based Financial Planning: Why Young Couples Are Investing With Purpose
Goal-Based Financial Planning: Why Young Couples Are Investing With Purpose
Infotainment
Start Your Financial Year Strong: Why Now Is The Right Time To Invest
Start Your Financial Year Strong: Why Now Is The Right Time To Invest
Advertisement

Videos

Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe
Maharashtra Political Storm: 'Operation Tiger' Buzz Grows as Uddhav Camp Faces Defection Threat
Geneva Watch: Hormuz Fee Dispute Emerges as Fresh Hurdle in US-Iran Deal Talks
West Bengal: TMC Leader Soumitra Banerjee Attacked in Raniganj, Eggs Thrown Amid Protest
G7 SUMMIT: PM Modi Arrives in France for Key Global Talks
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget