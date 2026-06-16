Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Blenders Pride launched new campaign promoting distinction, not just recognition.

It features three protagonists embodying confidence and individual personal style.

The multi-platform campaign targets youth, integrating with T20 World Cup.

Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water has launched a new nationwide campaign titled ‘The One And Only’, positioning itself around the idea of distinction in an increasingly crowded landscape of success. Through the campaign, the brand seeks to highlight individuals who stand apart through confidence, presence and personal style rather than conventional markers of achievement. Featuring Avanti Nagrath, Kirandeep Chahal and Mahieka Sharma, the initiative marks the latest chapter in the brand’s long-standing association with aspiration, fashion and contemporary culture, while targeting a younger generation of consumers seeking individuality and influence.

New Campaign

The campaign is built around the proposition that true success is defined by distinction rather than simply being recognised.

According to the brand, modern success has become increasingly visible and competitive, making individuality a key differentiator. ‘The One And Only’ aims to capture this sentiment through three protagonists, each representing a different aspect of confidence and achievement.

Avanti Nagrath is presented as a symbol of individuality and fearless self-expression, while Kirandeep Chahal embodies confidence and a strong personal presence. Mahieka Sharma, meanwhile, reflects composure and quiet admiration.

The campaign places all three in aspirational settings designed to reinforce the message that standing out requires more than achievement alone.

Focus On Distinction

Blenders Pride said the initiative builds on its legacy of celebrating success, style and cultural influence.

Over the years, the brand has established a presence across fashion, lifestyle and entertainment platforms, often positioning itself at the intersection of aspiration and self-expression. With its latest campaign, it seeks to connect with younger audiences who value authenticity, influence and individuality.

Debasree Dasgupta, Chief Marketing Officer at Pernod Ricard India, said the campaign reflects changing aspirations among India’s youth, who increasingly seek to differentiate themselves rather than simply attain success.

The campaign introduces a fresh narrative that focuses on confidence, stature and distinction as defining traits of modern achievement.

Multi-Platform Rollout

The campaign is being rolled out through a 360-degree marketing strategy spanning digital and social media platforms, print advertising and outdoor campaigns.

Blenders Pride has also integrated the campaign into the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, aiming to maximise visibility among a broad audience.

The company said the initiative is intended to strengthen the brand’s position within contemporary culture while reinforcing its long-standing association with aspirational lifestyles and success-driven narratives.