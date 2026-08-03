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English NewsInfotainmentAyurvedic Healthcare Firm Outlines Expansion Strategy With New Products And Digital Care Plans

Ayurvedic Healthcare Firm Outlines Expansion Strategy With New Products And Digital Care Plans

SS Herbal India has announced plans to expand its manufacturing, introduce over 120 wellness products, strengthen research efforts, and develop a digital healthcare platform for patient consultations.

Written By : Infotainment Desk |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 10:37 PM (IST)

SS Herbal India has announced a new phase of business expansion, outlining plans to strengthen its manufacturing operations, broaden its product portfolio, and invest in digital healthcare services. The announcement follows a visit by the company's team of BAMS doctors and senior management to its manufacturing facility in Haryana, where they reviewed production practices and quality processes.

According to the company, the visit was aimed at helping its medical professionals gain a better understanding of the manufacturing process, enabling them to provide more informed guidance to patients. During the visit, the team observed different stages of production, including raw material inspection, formulation, quality checks, and packaging.

The manufacturing facility operates in accordance with applicable AYUSH quality requirements and follows standardised production practices through a team of experienced professionals, the company said.

Focus on Manufacturing and Product Development

As part of its expansion plans, SS Herbal India is developing more than 120 products across several wellness categories. The proposed portfolio includes products related to multivitamins, digestive health, gut health, daily nutrition, women's wellness, men's wellness, joint care, liver wellness, kidney wellness, hair and skin care, immunity support, metabolic wellness, and other lifestyle-focused healthcare products.

The company said each product will go through a structured development process before being introduced to the market.

It also stated that strengthening the link between manufacturing practices and clinical understanding is expected to support better patient awareness and confidence.

Digital Healthcare and Research Initiatives

Alongside product expansion, the company is working on a digital healthcare platform that aims to connect patients with a panel of more than 25 qualified doctors through its official website. The proposed platform is intended to support consultations, patient education, and follow-up services.

SS Herbal India also plans to expand its research and development activities by collaborating with Ayurvedic professionals, product development experts, and manufacturing specialists. According to the company, the initiative is intended to improve formulation quality while supporting the development of new wellness products.

The company said it seeks to combine traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern quality systems while remaining aligned with applicable regulatory standards.

Expansion Across Indian Cities

To support its growth plans, SS Herbal India is strengthening its presence in several cities, including Faridabad, Jaipur, Greater Noida, Gorakhpur, and Siwan. The company said the expansion is expected to improve accessibility for patients and support its operational requirements in different regions.

Speaking about the company's direction, the management said, "Our mission is not simply to manufacture Ayurvedic products. Our objective is to build a patient-first healthcare ecosystem where quality, transparency, education, and responsible guidance remain at the centre of everything we do."

The company added that patient education, lifestyle guidance, and regular follow-up will continue to be key aspects of its healthcare approach.

SS Herbal India said it will continue investing in manufacturing, product development, research, digital healthcare infrastructure, and patient support as it expands its presence in the Ayurvedic wellness sector.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)

Published at : 03 Aug 2026 10:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayurvedic Wellness SS Herbal India Digital Healthcare Services

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