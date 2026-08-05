Why Skin And Hair Concerns Are Driving A Shift Towards Lifestyle-Focused Wellness

Many people turn to skincare or haircare products when they notice acne, pigmentation or increased hair fall. However, health professionals say these concerns are not always caused by external factors alone. Increasingly, conversations around skin and hair health are focusing on everyday lifestyle habits, nutrition and overall well-being.

Experts note that visible changes such as dull-looking skin, persistent acne or excessive hair fall may sometimes reflect what is happening inside the body. Factors including inadequate sleep, stress, irregular eating habits, dehydration, prolonged exposure to pollution and sunlight, and long working hours can all contribute to these concerns.

Rather than looking only for cosmetic solutions, more individuals are now seeking professional consultations to understand the possible causes behind these issues before choosing a treatment plan.

Lifestyle Assessment Becoming Part of Skin and Hair Care

Wellness professionals say consultations today often begin with questions about a person's daily routine instead of immediately recommending products or procedures.

Information about sleeping patterns, eating habits, work schedules and environmental exposure helps professionals determine whether lifestyle factors may be contributing to skin or hair concerns. According to experts, addressing only the visible symptoms may offer temporary improvement, while identifying the underlying causes can help create a more suitable long-term approach.

The growing emphasis on personalised consultations reflects the understanding that similar symptoms can have different causes in different individuals.

Daily Habits Can Influence Overall Appearance

Health professionals point out that everyday routines can gradually affect skin and hair health. Habits such as skipping meals, eating late, spending extended periods in front of digital screens or consistently getting insufficient sleep may eventually become visible through changes in appearance.

Environmental conditions also play a role. Regular exposure to dust, pollution and sunlight can affect the skin, while seasonal changes may influence scalp and hair health.

Experts say these factors rarely act independently. Instead, a combination of lifestyle, environmental exposure and individual health conditions often determines how skin and hair respond over time.

Consultation-Based Wellness Sees Growing Attention

Professionals say two people experiencing similar concerns may require different approaches. Hair fall in one individual may be associated with nutritional deficiencies, while another person's condition may be linked to prolonged stress. Likewise, pigmentation can develop due to sun exposure or other underlying factors.

As a result, consultation-based wellness models are receiving greater attention. Practitioners say understanding a person's lifestyle, expectations and medical history before recommending services has become an important part of care.

Founded in 2004 by Dr. D. Vijaya Krishna, Kolors Healthcare offers consultation-led services across skin care, hair care, weight management and non-invasive wellness. The organisation provides support for concerns including acne, pigmentation, tanning, signs of ageing and hair and scalp conditions, while also offering wellness programmes that encourage healthier lifestyle habits.

Health professionals continue to emphasise that maintaining healthy skin and hair is influenced by consistent daily practices, including balanced nutrition, adequate hydration, sufficient sleep and protection from environmental exposure. They say professional care can complement these habits, but long-term results often depend on maintaining a healthy lifestyle alongside appropriate treatment.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)