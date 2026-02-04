Aam ke aam, guthliyon ke daam! Amla embodies this saying, being rich in medicinal properties.

Everyone has heard of amla known for its tangy and salty taste and its excellent ability to boost immunity. It is also beneficial for the skin, hair, digestion, and heart. In Ayurveda, it is referred to as the “Amritphal” (fruit of immortality). We all know that the amla fruit is rich in vitamin C, and its properties are described in Ayurvedic texts such as the Charaka Samhita, Sushruta Samhita, and Ashtanga Hridayam.

But have you ever thought about how valuable its seeds usually discarded as useless can actually be?

Under the guidance of revered Swami Ramdev Ji and respected Acharya Balkrishna Ji, scientists at the Patanjali Research Institute have proven that amla seeds also possess remarkable medicinal properties. This research has now gained international recognition. Through this study, researchers attempted to find out whether oil extracted from amla seeds could be useful in fighting diseases. For this purpose, a new technique called Supercritical Fluid Extraction (SCFE) was used.

An Environment-Friendly Extraction Method

This is a modern, eco friendly technique that does not use any harmful chemical solvents. Traditional oil extraction methods often involve the use of harmful chemicals, which not only reduce the quality of the oil but also negatively impact the environment. In contrast, this method causes no environmental harm. The carbon dioxide (CO₂) used in the process is completely recovered after use, making it a zero-waste technology. The oil extracted through this method remains completely pure, and its natural nutrients are preserved.

When research was conducted on the oil extracted using this technique, the results were astonishing. First, it was found to be effective against two harmful bacteria: E. coli, which causes vomiting, diarrhoea, and gastrointestinal infections, and K. pneumoniae, responsible for pneumonia and urinary tract infections. Both bacteria form a strong protective sticky layer around themselves called a biofilm.

Antibiotics Often Fail Against These Bacteria

This biofilm is so strong that even antibiotics fail to work against it. The study found that amla seed oil breaks this protective layer, effectively penetrating the bacteria’s defence shield. Most importantly, this oil is completely safe for the human body.

The Ames Assay test further confirmed that the oil does not damage genes, meaning it is non-toxic and harmless. Another study tested the oil’s effectiveness against P. aeruginosa, a harmful bacterium responsible for infections of the eyes, ears, skin, and urinary tract. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified this bacterium as antibiotic-resistant, meaning conventional medicines have little to no effect on it.

However, a specific fatty acid present in the oil linolenic acid was found to disrupt the bacterium’s quorum sensing mechanism. Quorum sensing is the communication system bacteria use to coordinate their activity. When this communication was disrupted, the bacteria’s strength and effectiveness significantly declined.

The oil was also tested on a model organism called C. elegans, which is widely used in scientific research due to its biological similarity to humans. These organisms were first infected with P. aeruginosa, making them ill. After administering amla seed oil, a remarkable improvement was observed.

The lifespan of these organisms increased, their activity levels improved, they appeared healthier, and their reproductive capacity also increased. Both Patanjali research studies were published together in the prestigious international journal Applied Food Research, published by Elsevier. This marks the first time that two studies from Patanjali were published in the same issue of a globally renowned journal. This achievement is a matter of pride not only for Patanjali but for India and Ayurvedic science as a whole.

Rising Threat of Antibiotic Resistance

This research is especially important at a time when the threat of antibiotic resistance is rapidly increasing worldwide. Many bacteria no longer respond to existing medicines, creating an urgent need for alternative solutions. This study has led to the discovery of a safe and natural remedy that has proven completely safe in tests. The biofilm-removing ability of amla seed oil further establishes it as an effective solution.

Now that it has been proven that amla seed oil contains active compounds capable of combating harmful microorganisms, many future possibilities have opened up. New medicines or creams could be developed for treating skin infections, hair loss, or acne. This oil can also be used in herbal antibacterial products such as herbal sanitisers or soaps. Additionally, clinical trials can be conducted in the future to better understand its effects on the human body.

This research on amla seeds is not just a scientific achievement, but a shift in thinking. At a time when the world is rushing toward chemical-based medicines, Patanjali has proven that the greatest solutions lie in the natural resources around us. Failing to recognise this is our ignorance and this ignorance can only be eliminated by nurturing curiosity and seeking deeper understanding.

Amla seeds, once considered worthless and discarded, have now become priceless in the eyes of science. Patanjali’s scientists have demonstrated that when tradition and science walk together, a new era begins. This research symbolises India’s scientific journey that connects nature, tradition, and innovation. It also revives the age-old belief that says, “Nature is the greatest laboratory, and every plant is a medicine.”

So next time you eat amla, do not consider its seeds useless because it has now been proven that they hold the future of health and science.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information does not constitute a medical advice or an offer to buy. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Reader discretion is advised.