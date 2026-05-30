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HomeINDIA AT 2047MP CM Mohan Yadav To Address ABP India @ 2047 Conclave On Transforming Madhya Pradesh

MP CM Mohan Yadav To Address ABP India @ 2047 Conclave On Transforming Madhya Pradesh

Born on March 25, 1965, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav holds multiple academic qualifications, including B.Sc, LLB, MA (Political Science), MBA, and a Ph.D.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 30 May 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav to speak at India @ 2047 Conclave.
  • Yadav, BJP leader, has served as Higher Education Minister.
  • He holds multiple degrees and an extensive political background.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will address ABP Network’s India @ 2047 Conclave on the theme “Transforming Madhya Pradesh - The Challenge Of Change”.

Mohan Yadav, who has been serving as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh since December 13, 2023, is a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and represents the Ujjain South constituency as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Academic Background And Early Career

Born on March 25, 1965, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav holds multiple academic qualifications, including B.Sc, LLB, MA (Political Science), MBA, and a Ph.D.

Before entering active politics, he worked as an advocate and businessman.

He is married to Seema Yadav and the couple has two sons and one daughter.

Political Journey Through BJP And RSS

Mohan Yadav began his political journey in the 1980s through the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and later rose through the ranks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He was elected as MLA from Ujjain South for three consecutive terms in 2013, 2018, and 2023.

From July 2020 to December 2023, he served as the Minister for Higher Education in the Madhya Pradesh government.

Sworn In As Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Mohan Yadav took oath as the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13, 2023.

ALSO READ: ABP India @ 2047 Conclave: Montek Singh Ahluwalia To Speak On Infrastructure Financing

At the ABP Network India @ 2047 Conclave, he is expected to speak on governance, transformation and the challenges associated with driving change in Madhya Pradesh.

ALSO READ: ABP India @2047 Conclave To Bring Together Politicians, Business Leaders And Film Stars

Before You Go

India@2047 Summit: Modi Calls for Innovation, Reforms, and National Resolve

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the theme of the India @ 2047 Conclave where Mohan Yadav will speak?

The theme of the conclave is “Transforming Madhya Pradesh - The Challenge Of Change”.

When did Mohan Yadav become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh?

Mohan Yadav took oath as the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13, 2023.

What are Mohan Yadav's academic qualifications?

He holds a B.Sc, LLB, MA (Political Science), MBA, and a Ph.D.

Which constituency does Mohan Yadav represent as an MLA?

He represents the Ujjain South constituency and has been elected for three consecutive terms.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
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Madhya Pradesh MP CM Mohan Yadav ABP India @ 2047 Conclave Transforming Madhya Pradesh
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