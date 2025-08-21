Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeHealthPreventive Health Tests Every Senior Must Take In 2025

On World Senior Citizens Day 2025, gift your elders the power of preventive healthcare. Discover 10 essential health tests that help seniors stay active, independent, and healthy for years to come.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

{By: Dr. Preeti Kabra}

Every year, August 21 is observed as Senior Citizens Day, a moment to celebrate the wisdom and contributions of our elderly population. While conversations often focus on financial stability and emotional support, one critical pillar of healthy ageing is often overlooked, preventive healthcare. For India’s growing elderly population, timely health checks can be the difference between battling chronic illness and living a vibrant, independent life.

Growing Health Burden Among Seniors

Right now, our country has over 149 million citizens aged 60 and beyond, and this number is expected to bedouble by 2050. Ageing elevates the threat of lifelong conditions such as diabetes, blood pressure issues, brittle bones, and heart disease. However, the most alarming growth is the silent sickness.According to the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI):

  • 16.2% of seniors have undiagnosed diabetes
  • Nearly 40% of older women suffer from anaemia
  • 1 in 3 elderly Indians has some form of cardiovascular disease
  • 16% struggle with osteoporosis and bone health issues

These figures are a wake-up call. Without preventive tests, many of these conditions remain invisible until complications become severe and often irreversible.

Why Preventive Diagnostics Matter

Many of our elders consult a doctor only after discomfort becomes unbearable. At that point, conditions may have advanced beyond simple remedies. Preventive tests offer an earlier spotlight, moving care from crisis to caution.

Preventive health checks offer several important benefits. Early detection of conditions like diabetes or kidney disease enables better management and control of the condition from the outset. Accurate diagnoses ensure that treatment begins at the right time, reducing the risk of complications. By identifying health issues early, preventive testing helps prevent diseases from progressing to advanced and difficult-to-treat stages. Additionally, regular health checks allow seniors to live with peace of mind, remaining active, independent, and in control of their health. Preventive tests are not just about finding disease. They are about gifting yourself the freedom to live without the hidden burden of undetected illnesses.

Many diagnostic labs now offer home collection services for sample collection, which is a great convenience for senior citizens. This service removes the need for travel, making it easier for seniors to get important health checks from the comfort of their home. With healthcare becoming more accessible, these home collection services help seniors stay on top of their health without the stress of visiting a clinic or hospital.

Essential Preventive Tests For Senior Citizens

On this Senior Citizens Day, here are 10 must-do health tests for every older adult:

  • Blood Sugar (Fasting & HbA1c): Detects and monitors diabetes.
  • Lipid Profile: Assesses cholesterol and heart disease risk.
  • Kidney Function Tests (KFT): Evaluates kidney health.
  • Liver Function Tests (LFT): Identifies liver damage or medication side effects.
  • Complete Blood Count (CBC): Detects anemia and infections.
  • Bone Health Tests: Vitamin D, calcium levels, and DEXA scan for osteoporosis.
  • Thyroid Profile: Regulates metabolism and energy.
  • Cancer Screening (as advised): Mammogram, Pap smear, PSA, or colonoscopy.
  • Cardiac Screening: ECG, 2D Echo, or TMT for heart monitoring.
  • Eye & Hearing Tests: Checks for cataracts, glaucoma, and hearing loss.

Data Speaks - The Case For Action

  • 1 in 6 seniors lives with undiagnosed diabetes.
  • 2 in 5 older women face anaemia silently.
  • 1 in 3 seniors has heart-related problems.
  • 1 in 6 seniors suffers from weak bones or osteoporosis.

These statistics represent real challenges that affect the daily lives of seniors, impacting their independence, mobility, and overall quality of life. Timely health checks serve as a safeguard, sparing them from catching cruel surprises and allowing them to grow older with grace. 
Many healthcare providers now offer affordable health packages that combine essential tests into one convenient option, making it easier for families to prioritise regular check-ups. Ageing should be about living with energy, independence, and dignity, not surrendering to illness. By embracing preventive diagnostics, seniors can stay ahead of potential health risks and live fuller, healthier lives. On this Senior Citizens Day, let’s honour our elders with proactive healthcare—a true investment in their health and our future together.

The author, Dr. Preeti Kabra, is the Senior Chief of Lab, at Neuberg Diagnostics.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
