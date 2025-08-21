{By: Dr. Manish Mittal}

In the silent halls of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), every beep from the monitor and every breath taken by a patient highlights how precious life is. The preciousness of life is even more visible among those born with extremely critical health conditions. For these patients, the NICU is a place where technology intersects with medical expertise, and doctors work compassionately to protect lives at their very beginning when they’re most fragile.

Advancements in neonatal care technology has made what once seemed impossible, possible. Thanks to these advances, which include the adoption of a multidisciplinary approach, babies born prematurely, even as early as 24-26 weeks survive well and without comorbidities.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Health Hazards: Simple Steps Employees Can Take To Stay Safe

Prematurity

Premature birth is defined as the delivery of baby before 37 weeks of gestation. These births account for approximately 15 million globally. The babies born before 28 weeks are usually classified as extremely preterm and face many life-threatening complications. Their organs are undeveloped and their immune system is very weak. Other vital organs are also very immature. As a result, these infants require neonatal intensive care immediately after birth.

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is specially designed to provide intensive care for newborn infants who are premature, have low birth weight, or have other medical complications. The unit is equipped with modern and advanced technologies such as incubators, ventilators, infusion pumps and monitoring systems to regularly track vital signs and adjust them.

Modern NICUS

Modern NICUS are equipped with several life-saving technologies to nurture and stabilise premature infants. For instance, when a baby’s lungs are immature, mechanical ventilators support them with breathing. Also, non-invasive monitoring tools tracking the baby’s brain activity, oxygen levels and heart rate. Total Parental Nutrition provides the correct nutrient mixture into the baby’s blood when feeding directly through the mouth or tube isn’t possible.

One of the most remarkable advancement is point-of-care ultrasonography and portable imaging systems that provide real-time insights into infants’ health, without having to move the baby to a different location. Meanwhile, modern protocols for infection control include specialised air filtration systems and aseptic procedures. These play a crucial role in preventing complications that preterm babies are vulnerable too.

Human Backbone

While technology forms the backbone of a NICU, the coordinated efforts of the dedicated care team are considered key to patient results and outcomes. Neonatologists, NICU nurses, paediatric cardiologists, respiratory therapists, nutritionists, and even transport teams work in a coordinated manner to provide comprehensive care that can be adapted to the infant’s needs.

Families consider the NICU a very emotional space since it’s where they place their precious baby in strangers’ care for a long period - which is very stressful. Hence the importance of parental support programs and psychological counselling cannot be ignored. NICU is also a space where families’ emotional resilience is nurtured along with their newborn’s fragile body.

Story Of Healing

Recently at a hospital, a baby was born at just 26 weeks and weighing only 860 grams. The infant survived an 80-day NICU stay which included a critical cardiac surgery for Patent Ductus Arteriosus – a very common congenital heart condition in premature infants. This baby’s also required ventilator support, multiple antibodies for infections, inter hospital shifting, and a month of careful care, which were very successful resulting in a healthy discharge at a body weight of 2 Kgs. This successful treatment was only possible because of the hospital’s advanced equipment, flawless coordination among its team of doctors, focussed clinical judgement, and the entire team’s unwavering dedication to the infant’s wellbeing.

Each premature baby is a living testament to the miracles that modern medical technology can achieve, fnot just in saving lives, but in nurturing them towards health and strength. Today, NICUs stand as a powerful symbol of hope, demonstrating what it truly means to be premature yet protected.

The author, Dr. Manish Mittal, is the Sr. Neonatologists, Department of Neonatology at Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator