Senior Nutrition: Eat Right To Stay Strong, Sharp, And Healthy After 60

Senior Nutrition: Eat Right To Stay Strong, Sharp, And Healthy After 60

Have a look at this practical nutrition guide for seniors after 60. Follow these diet tips to boost strength, memory, and overall health.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
As World Senior Citizens Day shines a spotlight on the importance of ageing with health and dignity, the question arises, are our grandparents and parents eating what their bodies truly need? According to Chaitanya Vijay Yerawadekar, Nutrition Expert, Cult, the right nutrition can be the most powerful medicine to stay strong, independent, and active in later years.

Why Seniors Need More Protein, Not Less

Chaitanya Vijay Yerawadekar explains, "Most elderly people continue to eat food as they did in their 40s, but the body undergoes changes. Muscles become thinner with age, and thus the requirement for protein actually increases. In addition to the normal dal and rice, include soft-to-eat foods like, a glass of lassi or curds with each meal, a bowl of moong dal cheela or besan chilla with breakfast in the morning, or soft paneer bhurji with rotis. Even a boiled egg or a handful of soaked chana can make a huge difference."

By embracing protein-rich, easily digestible foods, seniors can maintain muscle strength and prevent weakness.

Common Diet Mistakes That Harm Senior Health

According to expert Yerawadekar, many seniors unknowingly develop eating habits that harm their health. “A biscuit with chai in the morning, skipping proper meals, or eating just rice at night, does that sound familiar?” he explains.

“Some elderly people also avoid milk, believing it causes weight gain. But by doing so, they miss out on essential calcium and vitamin D, which makes their bones brittle. Another common mistake is drinking too little water to avoid frequent trips to the bathroom. This habit only worsens constipation and leaves the body feeling weak and tired.”

Food That Keeps the Brain Sharp After 60

Forgetfulness is often mistaken as natural ageing. Yerawadekar clarifies, "Forgetfulness is not 'normal ageing,' it's often diet-related. Omega-3s in flaxseed chutney, walnuts, or fish curry keep memory on point. Curd, milk, eggs, and fish's B12 keeps nerves and balance intact. Neon-hued sabzis like carrots, beetroot, spinach, and tomatoes provide antioxidants that protect brain cells."

Nutrition that fuels the brain is essential to avoid memory decline and cognitive diseases.

Eating Right Without Overcomplicating

Yerawadekar says, "Good food does not have to be extravagant. Dal served in a bowl, a little flax chutney, a glass of buttermilk, and a few saags of sabzi on the plate can sustain the activity levels, energy, and mental sharpness of seniors. The key is not to eat less but to eat correctly."

The emphasis is not on cutting down portions, but on making every meal count nutritionally.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 21 Aug 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
