Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyle6 Daily Habits That Can Add Extra Years To A Senior’s Life

6 Daily Habits That Can Add Extra Years To A Senior’s Life

World Senior Citizen’s Day 2025: Learn 6 unique daily habits that can significantly boost longevity, strengthen health, and add more joyful years to a senior’s life.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

World Senior Citizen's Day is more than just a celebration of wisdom and experience. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of healthy ageing.Longevity is not only about genes but also about small, consistent daily habits that nurture both body and mind. While everyone knows about eating balanced meals or going for morning walks, the real secret lies in lesser-known practices that enhance vitality, boost mental sharpness, and bring joy to everyday living. These habits are simple and are proven to support graceful ageing.

Here are six unique daily habits that can truly add years to a senior's life that too, while keeping those years filled with energy and happiness.

ALSO READ: World Mosquito Day 2025 — 6 Natural Plants That Repel Mosquitoes

1. Morning Sunlight Rituals

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Spending just 15-20 minutes in the early morning can do wonders. This natural source of Vitamin D strengthens bones and joints, reducing the risk of fractures. Exposure to natural light also helps in regulating the circadian rhythm. This helps in improving the sleep cycles and enhancing mood. Morning sunlight gives a holistic dose of wellness which results in elevated serotonin, balanced hormones, and improved overall immunity. Pairing it with light stretches refreshes the body and provides fresh oxygen intake. This simple practice can keep both the body and mind strong well into advanced years.

2. Brain Gym

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

People usually underestimate cognitive exercises, but engaging in puzzles, crosswords, or even learning a new skill is known to have a significant impact on the brain health. Seniors who challenge their minds every day reduce the risk of memory decline and keep conditions like dementia at bay. Brain workouts make everyday tasks easier by improving problem-solving, concentration, and recall abilities. Some studies have shown that consistent mental stimulation can make the brain appear younger than its chronological age by years. Beyond puzzles, activities like chess, sudoku, or even digital brain-training apps can be integrated easily into daily life.

3. Hydration With Herbal Infusions

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Staying hydrated is extremely important for all age groups, but seniors benefit even more from herbal infusions rather than just plain water. Drinks like tulsi tea, ginger infusion, or cinnamon water keeps the body hydrated while adding antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. This helps in managing age-related issues like arthritis, poor digestion, and low immunity. These infused teas also promote better sleep and calm the nervous system, reducing feelings of restlessness or anxiety. The warmth of these infusions also aids digestion and keeps energy levels steady throughout the day.

4. Mindful Breathing Practices

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Deep breathing exercises like pranayam, improves heart health and lung capacity. Practicing mindful breathing for 10-15 minutes a day helps reduce blood pressure, enhances circulation, and strengthens the respiratory system. Controlled breathing reduces stress hormones like cortisol which leads to a calmer and more balanced emotional state. Seniors who adopt this practice have often reported better focus, sounder sleep, and an overall sense of calm. Unlike intense workouts, breathing exercises are gentle yet powerful, making them suitable for all age groups.

5. Micro-Naps For Repair And Energy

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Power naps that last 15-20 minutes in the afternoon can do more for seniors than hours of disrupted nighttime sleep. Short naps trigger cellular repair, improve memory, and enhance alertness without causing grogginess. Unlike the long daytime naps, which may interfere with nighttime rest, micro-naps recharge the body and refresh the brain. These micro naps regulates blood sugar, improves mood, and reduces fatigue, making seniors more energetic throughout the day. Modern science confirms that these mini-rests reduce the risk of heart disease and cognitive decline. Creating a quiet, comfortable space to nap regularly can become one of the simplest yet most effective anti-ageing tools for seniors.

6. Laughter Therapy For Strength And Longevity

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

One of the most underrated longevity habits is laughter. Seniors who engage in daily laughter, whether through comedy shows, funny books, or social gatherings, experience a surge in endorphins. This reduces stress, boosts immunity, and even improves heart health. Engaging in regular laughter therapy has been shown to lower blood pressure and improve oxygen flow in the body. Joining laughter clubs or spending time with grandchildren can create daily opportunities for joy. Seniors who laugh often are more resilient against illnesses, emotionally balanced, and socially connected, all of which add years of health and happiness to their lives.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 21 Aug 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Senior Citizen’s Day 2025 Senior Citizen Health Tips
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
World
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
Cities
5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Second Day In A Row
5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Second Day In A Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget