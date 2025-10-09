Beyond The Screen: Finding Real Connection On World Mental Health Day 2025

In today’s digital age, being “connected” online often masks a deeper sense of disconnection. Do not be fooled by the hype over social media presence. Social media promises friendship and belonging, yet mental health experts will share the truth that now many young adults feel lonelier than ever before.

“Social media promises connection, but often delivers an illusion of belonging that leaves us more isolated than ever, particularly among youth,” notes an expert from Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok encourage comparisons to curated highlight reels, fostering feelings of inadequacy and envy.

Dr. Tosendra Dwivedi, Professor of Psychology at Alliance University, points out that this digital pressure is taking a toll on mental health: “For students and young working adults, platforms promise connection but often deliver superficial interaction and pressure to perform. As of 2025, research highlights that excessive screen time exacerbates anxiety, depression, and burnout.”

Yet there is hope: stepping away from screens, even briefly, can restore focus, improve sleep, and foster genuine connection. Simple strategies, tech-free zones, monitoring screen time, and replacing scrolling with offline hobbies, can make a meaningful difference.

While social media can offer comfort and support, “…the very nature of these interactions is frequently shallow and short, lived, relying on likes, comments, and fleeting approval as substitutes for meaningful social bonds,” Dr. Dwivedi adds.

Constant exposure to idealised lives fuels FOMO (fear of missing out) and ongoing comparison, leaving many feeling inadequate despite appearing digitally active. The solution lies in intentional engagement: not quitting social media, but using it with purpose rather than for validation.

Dr Vishal Ghule, Psychologist and Dean at MIT WPU Pune, explains the deeper existential side of the digital disconnect: “Social media gives the illusion of belongingness by fake likes, follows, and instant feedback… yet often leaves individuals feeling emptier and more unseen. The crisis is not of connection, but of meaning.”

When online interaction replaces purpose, he says, “Attention spans shrink, empathy erodes, and authentic communication fades. We scroll endlessly, not to connect, but to escape the discomfort of aloneness.” Mindful use, he emphasises, can transform digital spaces into platforms for genuine dialogue, support, and awareness.

Dr Raul V. Rodriguez, Vice President of Woxsen University, highlights the psychological mechanics behind this loneliness: “Platforms like Instagram, X, and TikTok are architected not for connection but for engagement metrics… Each like or share triggers a micro-dose of dopamine, rewarding us for superficial interactions and slowly rewiring our emotional expectations.”

Over time, these patterns reduce patience, depth, and empathy, creating echo chambers that feel intimate but isolate us from reality.

World Mental Health Day is a reminder that digital hygiene matters as much as physical or emotional self-care. “Logging off is no longer escapism, it is resistance,” Dr Rodriguez emphasises.

Educational institutions, families, and communities can support this by promoting workshops, peer support groups, and in-person experiences that reinforce real-world relationships.

5 Simple Ways to Reclaim Real Connection

Create Tech-Free Zones: Designate spaces like bedrooms, dining areas, or study corners as screen-free area. This helps improve sleep, encourages mindful conversation, and reduces digital fatigue. Set Screen Time Limits: Use built-in device settings to monitor app usage. Replace some scrolling time with offline hobbies or activities that bring joy and focus. Prioritise Face-to-Face Interaction: Make time for in-person meetups, group walks, or casual chats with friends and family. Authentic connection happens when you’re fully present. Mindful Digital Engagement: Ask yourself why you’re logging in: Is it to escape, to seek validation, or to genuinely connect? Focus on meaningful interactions rather than likes or comments. Try a Short Digital Detox: Even a one-day detox, removing non-essential apps or notifications, can reset attention, improve mood, and help you reconnect with your own thoughts and feelings.

Remember that ultimately, meaningful connection is measured not in likes or followers, but in relationships rooted in presence, vulnerability, and authenticity. In a culture dominated by curated images and constant alerts, stepping back from screens is an act of self-care, a deliberate move toward real belonging, mental clarity, and emotional well-being.

(Kirti Pandey is a senior independent journalist)

