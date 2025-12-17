Why Joint Pain Worsens In Winter: Know The Science Behind Cold-Weather Stiffness

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeHealthWhy Joint Pain Worsens In Winter: Know The Science Behind Cold-Weather Stiffness

Cold weather can trigger joint stiffness and pain due to reduced blood flow and changes in barometric pressure. Know the science behind why joint pain worsens in winter.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 03:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Dr. Dhananjay Gupta)

Many of my patients ask the same question every year: "Why do my joints hurt more in winter?" The connection between cold weather and worsening joint pain is not imagined; it has a physiological basis. While winter does not create arthritis, it can certainly amplify its symptoms.

Drop In Barometric Pressure

One of the key reasons is the drop in barometric pressure, which occurs before and during colder weather. When external pressure falls, tissues inside the joint tend to expand slightly. In an arthritic joint where the protective cartilage is already worn down, this expansion increases tension on exposed nerve endings, causing pain and stiffness.

Less Warmth

Cold temperatures also lead to vasoconstriction, a natural tightening of blood vessels. Reduced blood flow means less warmth and flexibility in the muscles and periarticular tissues. As these supporting structures stiffen, the joint loses its usual fluidity of movement, intensifying discomfort. Patients with osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or previous injuries feel this change more acutely.

Reduced Physical Activity 

Another contributor is reduced physical activity during winter. Shorter days, lower temperatures, and general discomfort cause people to slow down. Joints thrive on movement, which nourishes cartilage and keeps synovial fluid circulating. When activity levels drop, stiffness naturally increases.

Reduced Vitamin D

Vitamin D levels also tend to fall in winter due to limited sunlight exposure. Low Vitamin D can weaken muscles and bones, indirectly worsening joint pain.

Managing winter-related joint pain requires a multi-layered approach. Staying warm is essential. Layered clothing, heating pads, warm baths, and maintaining indoor temperatures help keep tissues pliable. Moderate physical activity, such as walking, stretching, or yoga, prevents stiffness and maintains joint lubrication. Nutritional support, including Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, can also be beneficial.

Winter may be harsh on your joints, but it does not have to be debilitating. With awareness, preventive habits, and timely medical guidance, patients can remain active and comfortable throughout the season.

Dr. Dhananjay Gupta is the Senior Orthopedic Surgeon at Fortis Hospital

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 03:51 PM (IST)
Joint Pain In Winter Winter Joint Stiffness Cold Weather Joint Pain Arthritis Pain Winter Joint Stiffness Causes Winter Body Pain Bone And Joint Health
