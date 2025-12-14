How To Build A Liver-Friendly Lifestyle After A Chronic Hepatitis Diagnosis

(By Dr. Bhuvan Shetty)

A diagnosis of chronic hepatitis often leaves people feeling anxious about their future. Many wonder if life will never return to normal. The truth is, with the right approach, you can still lead a full and healthy life. Medicines and monitoring are important, but day-to-day lifestyle choices play a huge role in protecting the liver from further injury.

Focus On What You Eat

The liver acts as the body’s natural filter, processing almost everything we consume. To aid its healing, it helps to eat plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Cutting down on fried items, sugary treats, and packaged snacks prevents extra fat from straining the liver. For people with chronic hepatitis, it helps to cut back on red meat and choose gentler proteins such as fish, chicken, or plant-based sources instead.

Be Mindful About Alcohol

When the liver is already strained, even a little alcohol can cause harm. Quitting alcohol completely is one of the most important steps after a hepatitis diagnosis. It not only slows disease progression but also reduces the risk of cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Stay Physically Active

Regular exercise improves overall energy, helps control weight, and lowers fat deposition in the liver. Try to include moderate exercise such as brisk walking, cycling, or yoga on at least five days each week. The goal is not high intensity but consistency.

Watch Your Medications

Certain over-the-counter medicines and even some herbal supplements can add stress to the liver. It’s best to speak with your doctor before taking anything new, whether it’s a pain reliever or an alternative remedy.

Stay On Top Of Check-Ups

For anyone managing chronic hepatitis, I cannot overstate the value of follow-up visits. Regular blood tests and scans track liver function and allow early action if problems develop. Skipping these checks can take away the chance to act before serious problems develop.

Care For Your Overall Health

Managing diabetes, cholesterol, and blood pressure helps safeguard the liver. Getting vaccinated for hepatitis A and B is advised if you are not immune, since these infections can make liver damage worse.

Living with chronic hepatitis does not mean living in fear. By making thoughtful choices, what you eat, how you move, what you avoid, you give your liver the best chance to heal and function well. And with medical guidance alongside healthy habits, many people continue to live long, productive lives.

Dr. Bhuvan Shetty is Consultant Medical Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist at Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Kengeri, Bengaluru

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

