Why Do Typhoid Cases Rise During Monsoon? Contaminated Water Is To Blame

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monsoon significantly increases typhoid risk from contaminated water.

Flooding contaminates groundwater, spreading typhoid via food and water.

Many trust filters blindly; timely maintenance prevents contamination.

Prevention requires proper filter care, hygiene, safe water, immunization.

Although the monsoon provides much-needed respite from the summer heat, it also fosters an environment that is conducive to waterborne illnesses. Typhoid fever, a bacterial ailment brought on by Salmonella Typhi and transmitted through tainted food and water, is one of them.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that typhoid still poses a serious threat to public health in nations with uneven access to clean water and sanitary facilities. India reports one of the world's highest burdens of typhoid, particularly during and immediately after the monsoon season, when flooding and water poisoning become more widespread.

According to medical professionals, avoiding street food is not the only way to prevent typhoid; one must also pay attention to the quality of drinking water within the home.

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Typhoid Explained: Causes, Symptoms and Prevention

Salmonella Typhi, the bacterium that causes typhoid, is spread by contaminated food and drinking water. WHO states that contaminated food, contaminated water and improper hand hygiene during food preparation can all lead to infection. Once inside the body, the bacteria can cause a systemic infection by spreading to various organs through the bloodstream.

A persistent high temperature, headache, exhaustion, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, constipation or diarrhoea, and nausea or vomiting are common symptoms that typically appear gradually over a period of one to three weeks.

Early diagnosis and timely medical treatment are crucial since typhoid can cause major consequences like intestinal bleeding or perforation if left untreated.

Flooded Groundwater Can Trigger Typhoid Outbreaks

Roads and buildings are not the only things that can be impacted by flooding. There are a lot of different kinds of rainwater sources. Since many Indian homes rely on stored water or groundwater for everyday consumption, contamination may happen without the water's appearance changing noticeably.

In certain metropolitan locations, unlawful cross-connections between drinking water and sewage lines and ageing pipelines can further raise the risk following severe rains, according to public health experts.

Why Many Households Trust Water Filters Blindly

Many Indian households rely on water purifiers, but no purifier is completely maintenance-free. Over time, filters that are not serviced or whose cartridges are not replaced according to the manufacturer's recommendations can lose their effectiveness.

Household water purification systems should always be used in conjunction with safe water storage and routine maintenance, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Additionally, filters may get water with a larger microbiological load than normal during the monsoon, which makes prompt cleaning even more crucial. According to medical experts, individuals frequently believe that filtered water is inherently safe without verifying whether the system is operating properly or whether flooding has seriously contaminated the source water.

How Indian Households Can Reduce Risk

Replacing filter cartridges when required, cleaning overhead water tanks regularly, servicing water purifiers on time, and drinking boiled or properly treated water can significantly reduce the risk of typhoid. Eating freshly prepared food, avoiding cut fruits and uncovered food sold in unhygienic conditions, and washing hands thoroughly before meals and after using the toilet can also help prevent infection.

In addition to all of this, typhoid vaccination may provide extra protection when recommended by healthcare professionals, particularly for children and people living in high-risk areas.

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Safe Water Is The First Line Of Defence

Even though many people still benefit from antibiotics, prevention has become more crucial due to the rise in antimicrobial resistance. The WHO states that access to clean drinking water, better sanitation, better hygiene habits and immunisation programs are essential for long-term typhoid control.

The monsoon should also serve as a reminder to Indian households that even seemingly clean water may not always be safe. Typhoid danger can be significantly decreased during the rainy season by maintaining water filters, safeguarding groundwater supplies and practising excellent hygiene.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.







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