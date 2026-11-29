Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Authorities regulate food safety; guests should practice precautions.

Wedding season is synonymous with lavish food spreads, elaborate buffets and an endless variety of sweets and beverages. However, behind the tempting dishes served at grand celebrations, food adulteration can pose a serious health concern. From synthetic milk and fake paneer to adulterated cooking oils, contaminated spices and unsafe drinking water, poor-quality ingredients can turn a celebratory meal into a potential health hazard.

With hundreds of guests being served at a single wedding, caterers often have to arrange food supplies in bulk. In such situations, the use of cheaper ingredients and unverified suppliers can raise concerns about food quality and safety. Various food safety enforcement drives by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and state Food and Drug Administrations (FDAs) have also brought cases of food adulteration into focus.

But what exactly could be making its way onto your wedding plate, and how can it affect your health? Here are some common food adulteration concerns you should know about.

Why Is Food Adulteration A Concern During Wedding Season?

Large weddings involve preparing meals for hundreds, sometimes thousands, of guests. This requires substantial quantities of milk, paneer, ghee, cooking oil, spices, sweets and other ingredients.

When suppliers are selected primarily on the basis of low prices rather than quality and safety standards, the risk of adulterated or substandard ingredients increases. Bulk kitchens and catering operations also need proper storage, hygiene practices and quality checks to ensure that food remains safe for consumption.

However, food adulteration is not limited to weddings. It can affect everyday food supplies as well.

1. Dairy Products: Fake Paneer, Synthetic Milk And Adulterated Ghee

Dairy products are among the most commonly used ingredients in wedding menus, particularly in gravies, desserts and sweets. Their high demand can create opportunities for adulteration.

Milk: It may be adulterated with water, starch, detergent or urea. Consumption of contaminated or chemically adulterated milk can cause gastrointestinal problems and other health complications.

Paneer: Fake paneer may be prepared using starch, refined vegetable oil, milk powder and other ingredients instead of genuine milk solids. Some adulteration cases have also involved chemicals such as caustic soda.

Khoya or Mawa: Substandard or synthetic khoya may contain ingredients such as starch, vegetable fats and other substances used to imitate the texture of genuine dairy products.

Ghee: Adulterated ghee may contain cheaper vegetable oils, vanaspati or other fats instead of pure milk fat.

Curd and Cream: Poor-quality dairy products may be preserved or treated with unauthorised chemicals, including formalin, which is toxic and not permitted for use as a food preservative.

Consuming contaminated dairy products can lead to food poisoning, digestive problems and other adverse health effects, depending on the adulterant and level of exposure.

2. Sweets And Beverages: What's Really In Your Dessert?

Sweets, ice creams, fruit juices and other beverages are an essential part of most wedding celebrations. However, adulterated ingredients and unsafe preparation practices can compromise their quality.

Sweets: Cheap vegetable fats, synthetic khoya, substandard milk products and expired ingredients may be used in place of good-quality raw materials.

Ice Cream: Poor-quality ingredients, unauthorised additives and unhygienic preparation can make ice cream unsafe. Detergent contamination is also a serious food safety concern.

Fruit Juices: Artificial colours, synthetic flavours and poor-quality ingredients may be used to imitate the appearance and taste of natural fruit juices.

Honey: Adulteration with sugar syrups, including rice syrup, can compromise the purity of honey.

Sauces And Mayonnaise: Expired ingredients, improper refrigeration and unhygienic handling can increase the risk of contamination.

Consuming contaminated sweets and beverages may cause stomach infections, vomiting, diarrhoea and other foodborne illnesses.

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3. Spices And Cooking Oils: Hidden Adulteration Risks

Spices and cooking oils are used extensively in wedding kitchens. Since they are required in large quantities, their quality and sourcing are equally important.

Turmeric And Other Spices: Adulterants such as chalk powder, brick dust and artificial colours may be used to improve their appearance. Certain unauthorised industrial dyes, including metanil yellow and Sudan dyes, can pose serious health risks.

Red Chilli Powder: Brick powder and synthetic colours may be added to make the powder appear brighter and more vibrant.

Tea Leaves: Used or inferior-quality tea leaves may be mixed with artificially coloured substances.

Cooking Oil: Cheaper oils, mineral oils or other unsuitable substances may be mixed with edible oils to increase quantity and reduce costs.

Repeated exposure to certain toxic adulterants can have harmful health consequences. The actual risk depends on the substance involved, its concentration and the duration of exposure.

4. Vegetables, Meat And Pulses: Quality Matters Too

Adulteration and unsafe food handling are not restricted to dairy products and spices. Other ingredients used in wedding meals can also pose food safety concerns.

Vegetables: Unauthorised chemicals and improper handling can compromise food safety. The use of oxytocin injections to increase vegetable growth is a commonly circulated claim, but such claims should not be treated as established practice without evidence.

Chicken And Meat: Unregulated use of veterinary drugs, including certain growth-promoting substances, and poor meat-handling practices can create health risks.

Pulses: Artificial colours or cheaper substitutes may be used to improve the appearance of certain pulses. Kesari dal, when improperly mixed with other pulses, is another food safety concern.

Sugar: Inferior-quality products or unauthorised colouring substances can affect purity.

Proper sourcing, food inspection, storage and cooking practices are essential to prevent contamination and reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses.

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5. Drinking Water: An Often-Overlooked Wedding Food Safety Risk

While guests often focus on the food served at a wedding buffet, drinking water deserves equal attention.

Large gatherings may depend on water tankers, storage tanks and commercial water dispensers. If the water source is contaminated or storage systems are not cleaned properly, guests could be exposed to harmful substances and disease-causing microorganisms.

Contaminants such as lead and arsenic can pose serious health risks when present above permissible limits. Long-term exposure to arsenic, for instance, is associated with an increased risk of certain cancers. Unsafe water may also contain disease-causing bacteria that can trigger gastrointestinal infections.

This does not mean that all tanker or wedding-venue water is unsafe. Water quality depends on its source, treatment, storage and regular testing.

What Are FSSAI And State Food Safety Departments Doing?

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulates food safety in the country, while state Food and Drug Administrations and food safety departments carry out inspections and enforcement activities.

These agencies conduct inspections, collect food samples, investigate complaints and take action against businesses found violating food safety regulations.

Food safety authorities have also taken action in cases involving adulterated milk products, substandard paneer, unsafe sweets and contaminated food ingredients. Enforcement measures can include seizure of products, fines, suspension or cancellation of licences and legal proceedings, depending on the nature of the violation.

For large events, food businesses and caterers are expected to follow applicable food safety and hygiene requirements.

How Can You Protect Yourself At Wedding Buffets?

You do not have to avoid wedding food altogether, but a few precautions can help reduce the risk of consuming unsafe food.

Check The Venue's Hygiene: Pay attention to the cleanliness of food counters, serving areas and drinking water stations.

Choose Freshly Prepared Food: Prefer freshly cooked and properly heated dishes over food that has been left uncovered for long periods.

Avoid Suspicious Food: Do not consume food with an unusual smell, appearance, texture or taste.

Check Drinking Water: Prefer sealed packaged drinking water from reputable brands or water served through properly maintained dispensers.

Be Careful With Dairy-Based Dishes: Choose food from counters where dishes are stored at appropriate temperatures and served hygienically.

Report Food Safety Concerns: If you suspect food adulteration or unsafe food handling, you can report the matter to the relevant food safety authorities.

Wedding celebrations should be remembered for their food, festivities and happy moments, not for avoidable health complications. While not every wedding buffet poses a food safety threat, the quality of ingredients, hygiene standards and drinking water facilities deserve attention.

Being mindful of what you eat and where it comes from can help you enjoy the celebrations without overlooking your health.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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