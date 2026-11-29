Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aishwarya Sharma unfollowed Neil Bhatt, fueling split rumours.

She also removed their joint pictures from social media.

Neil Bhatt still follows her; they married November 2021.

Neither actor has publicly addressed the separation reports.

Television actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have long been admired as one of the industry's much-loved couples. Their on-screen chemistry and public appearances together have earned them a loyal fan following. However, fresh speculation about their marriage has left fans concerned, with reports suggesting that the couple may have parted ways after nearly five years together.

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Aishwarya Sharma Unfollows Neil Bhatt On Instagram

According to a report by Bollywood Bubble, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have separated after five years of marriage. Neither actor has publicly addressed the reports so far. Amid the speculation, Aishwarya has unfollowed Neil on Instagram. She has also removed photographs and videos with the actor from her social media account, further fuelling rumours about a possible split.

However, Neil Bhatt continues to follow Aishwarya Sharma on Instagram.

(Image Source: Instagram)

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Aishwarya Sharma And Neil Bhatt's Marriage

Aishwarya and Neil's relationship began on the sets of the television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil played Virat, while Aishwarya portrayed Patralekha, popularly known as Pakhi. Working together brought them closer, and their friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship.

The two reportedly expressed their feelings for each other around October 2020. They initially kept their romance private before surprising fans with their roka ceremony in January 2021.

The actors tied the knot in Ujjain on November 30, 2021. Following their wedding, they appeared together on reality television shows, including Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17. Their appearances gave fans a glimpse into their life as a couple.

Now, reports of a possible separation nearly five years after their wedding have come as a surprise to their followers. However, until either actor addresses the speculation, the claims remain unconfirmed.