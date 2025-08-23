Travel Without Stomach Problems: Tips To Avoid Gastro Issues While Travelling

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeHealthTravel Without Stomach Problems: Tips To Avoid Gastro Issues While Travelling

Enjoying food is part of the travel experience, but a few simple precautions can save you from unnecessary stomach discomfort.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Dr. Akash Chaudhary)

Travel brings joy, but for some, it also stirs up stomach trouble. Changes in routine, unfamiliar foods, and hygiene concerns often make the digestive system vulnerable. While most problems are mild, prevention goes a long way in ensuring your trip is remembered for the right reasons.

ALSO READ: Beyond The Screens: The Power Of Physical Activity And Outdoor Play On Children's Mental Health

Why The Gut Suffers While Travelling

Our digestive system works best with routine. Travel often changes meal timings, sleep, and hydration, all of which affect digestion. Street food, unfiltered water, or undercooked meals can introduce bacteria or viruses. Even stress linked to long journeys or jet lag can trigger acidity or irritable bowel symptoms.

Common Complaints

Travellers most often report diarrhoea, bloating, constipation, or food poisoning. In some cases, spicy or oily meals may aggravate pre-existing acid reflux or gastritis. Those with chronic conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome or inflammatory bowel disease should be extra cautious.

Practical Steps To Prevent Problems

  • When travelling, the first rule I give my patients is to be cautious with water. Bottled or well-filtered water is safest, and it’s better to skip ice if you don’t know where it comes from.
  • Food should ideally be cooked and served hot, it’s far less risky than raw salads or fruit that has been cut and left exposed. Before meals, clean hands matter as much as the food itself; a quick wash or use of sanitizer goes a long way in cutting down infections.
  • Many people run into trouble by overindulging in heavy local dishes. Enjoy them, but mix them with lighter, familiar foods to give your stomach a chance to adjust. Finally, keep yourself well-hydrated and don’t sit still for too long; simple walking and enough fluids can prevent constipation and keep digestion steady.

When To Seek Medical Help

Most stomach upsets settle within a day or two, but medical help is necessary if there is high fever, persistent vomiting, blood in stools, or severe dehydration. Travellers with existing health conditions should carry essential medicines and a prescription summary.

Dr. Akash Chaudhary is Clinical Director and Sr. Consultant Medical Gastroenterology at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gut Health Stomach Issues While Travelling Tips To Avoid Stomach Issues Healthy Travelling
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She 'Faked' Daughter's Disappearance
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda's Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
'No Compromise On Farmers' Interests': Jaishankar Highlights 'Red Line' In India-US Trade Talks
'India Will Have Its Space Station, Pool Of Astronauts': PM Modi's Big Announcement On National Space Day
