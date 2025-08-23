(By Nishtha Khurana)

Physical activity and outdoor play are essential components of a child's overall development. Research has consistently shown that regular physical activity and outdoor play have a significant impact on children's mental health, cognitive function, and academic performance. Explore the benefits of physical activity and outdoor play for children's mental health and ways to promote these activities in daily life.

The Benefits Of Physical Activity

Regular physical activity has numerous benefits for children's mental health, including:

Reduced Stress And Anxiety: Physical activity helps release endorphins, also known as 'feel-good' hormones, which can alleviate stress and anxiety. This is particularly important in today's fast-paced world, where children are often exposed to various stressors, such as academic pressure, social media and gadgets

The Importance Of Outdoor Play

Outdoor play is an excellent way to promote physical activity while providing opportunities for children to explore, learn, and develop essential life skills. Some benefits of outdoor play include:

Increased Creativity: Outdoor play encourages imagination, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Children can explore nature, collect materials, and engage in creative activities, such as building forts or creating art.

The Impact Of Physical Activity On Brain Development

Physical activity has a profound impact on brain development in children. Exercise has been shown to:

Build Neuroplasticity: Physical activity can help promote the growth of new neurons and improve neural connections. This can lead to improved cognitive function and a reduced risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

Strategies To Promote Physical Activity:

Encourage Outdoor Playtime: Ensure children have regular opportunities for outdoor play, whether it's in a park, backyard, or playground.

"First, you need to play outside for 30 minutes, then you can have 30 minutes of screen time."

"First, do your homework and chores, then you can play your video game."

Nishtha Khurana is Counselling Psychologist & City Lead at Lissun, Mental Health Startup

