The Nutrition - Vision Link: Foods That Support Healthy Eyes

Nutrition plays a crucial role in maintaining clear, healthy vision throughout life, yet is often overlooked. Here are few details, one should be mindful about.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 09:29 AM (IST)
(By Dr. Sorabh Malik)

Protecting our eyesight begins long before any symptoms appear. Ophthalmologist often remind patients that what you eat shows up in your eyes. Nutrition plays a crucial role in maintaining clear, healthy vision throughout life, yet is often overlooked.

They would like to stress upon few details one should be mindful about:

Macular Health And Antioxidant Power

The macula, the central portion of the retina, enables fine detail and color vision. It is highly sensitive to oxidative damage caused by light and environmental stress. Nutrients such as lutein and zeaxanthin, found in spinach, kale, and corn, act as the eye’s natural defense, absorbing harmful blue light and protecting retinal cells. Regular intake of these antioxidants can significantly reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), one of the leading causes of vision loss in adults.

Vitamins: Small Nutrients, Big Impact

Vitamin A is essential for forming rhodopsin, the pigment that helps our eyes adjust to dim light. Its deficiency can lead to night blindness and dry eyes. Including carrots, papaya, and sweet potatoes in your diet ensures adequate beta-carotene levels, a precursor of vitamin A.

Vitamin C (from citrus fruits, amla, and guava) and vitamin E (from nuts and seeds) serve as antioxidants that delay cataract formation and support the overall health of ocular tissues.

Omega-3s: For Clearer, Comfortable Eyes

Essential fatty acids like omega-3s, found in walnuts, flaxseeds, and fish such as salmon, help stabilize the tear film and reduce dry eye symptoms. They also promote retinal health and may help protect against diabetic retinopathy by supporting blood vessel integrity.

Zinc, Water, And Everyday Care

Zinc, present in lentils, pumpkin seeds, and chickpeas, aids the retina by transporting vitamin A from the liver to the eyes. Equally important, staying well hydrated maintains adequate tear production and prevents surface irritation - a simple step with significant benefit.

Dr. Sorabh Malik is Consultant Ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Bangalore

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 09:29 AM (IST)
Healthy Eyes Eyecare Measures Foods That Support Healthy Eyes
Embed widget