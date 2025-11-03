Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Breaking Myths About Eye Care: What You Really Need To Know

Discover the truth behind common eye care myths with expert insights. Protect your vision with facts, not misconceptions.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Dr. Mubashir Parkar)

When it comes to eye care, myths and misconceptions often spread faster than facts. Many people rely on advice from friends or social media rather than consulting an eye specialist, which can sometimes do more harm than good. Let’s clear up some of the most common myths about eye care and learn what’s actually true.

Wearing Glasses Weakens Your Eyesight

This is one of the oldest and most widespread myths. In reality, glasses do not make your eyes weaker or stronger. They simply help you see clearly by correcting the refractive error. Your prescription may change over time due to age or other eye conditions, not because you wear glasses regularly.

Watching TV Or Using Mobile Phones In The Dark Damages Your Eyes

While it’s true that using digital devices in dim light can cause eye strain, dryness, and fatigue, it doesn’t cause permanent eye damage. Following the 20-20-20rule, every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds, helps reduce digital eye strain.

Only Older People Get Eye Diseases

Eye problems can affect anyone, including children and young adults. Conditions like myopia (nearsightedness), dry eye, or computer vision syndrome are increasingly common among younger people. Regular eye check-ups are essential at every age to detect issues early.

Eating Carrots Is Enough For Good Vision

Carrots are rich in vitamin A, which supports eye health, butthey’re not a magic food for perfect eyesight. A balanced diet with green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, fish rich in omega-3, and nuts provides the complete nutrition your eyes need.

You Don’t Need An Eye Exam Unless You Have A Problem

Some eye diseases, like glaucoma or diabetic retinopathy, develop silently without noticeable symptoms in the early stages. Regular comprehensive eye exams can detect such conditions early and prevent vision loss.

Healthy eyes need care, protection, and regular check-ups. Avoid believing in myths or home remedies. Always consult an eye specialist for accurate guidance. 

Remember, protecting your vision today ensures a lifetime of clear and healthy sight.

Dr. Mubashir Parkar is Cataract and LASIK Surgeon at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Vashi

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
