Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthSwimming This Summer? These Simple Eye Care Tips Could Save You From Painful Infections

Swimming This Summer? These Simple Eye Care Tips Could Save You From Painful Infections

Protect your eyes while swimming this summer with simple safety tips to prevent irritation, infections, chlorine damage and discomfort during pool or beach activities.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 26 May 2026 07:27 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wear swimming goggles to protect eyes from irritants.
  • Avoid swimming in murky or poorly maintained water.
  • Rinse eyes with clean water after swimming.
  • Consult doctor before using eye drops or lenses.

Summer often means bright sunny days, family vacations, and long hours spent in the pool or at the beach. While swimming is one of the best ways to stay cool and active during the hotter months, many people forget that their eyes also need protection in the water. Chlorine, salt, bacteria, and strong sunlight can all irritate the eyes and sometimes even lead to infections if proper care is ignored.

ALSO READ: Feeling Mentally Drained? These Simple Steps Can Help Boost Your Mental Health

A few simple precautions can make a big difference in keeping your eyes comfortable and healthy during swimming sessions. Here are some easy yet important tips to follow.

Wear Swimming Goggles Every Time

Swimming goggles are one of the easiest ways to protect your eyes in the water. They help block chlorine, salt, dirt, and other irritants that may cause redness or itching after a swim. Goggles also provide protection from harmful UV rays when swimming outdoors.

People who wear spectacles do not need to worry either, as prescription swimming goggles are easily available. They can improve visibility while also keeping the eyes protected.

Avoid Unclean Water

Before stepping into a pool or natural water body, always pay attention to the condition of the water. Water that smells unpleasant, appears murky, or looks poorly maintained may contain bacteria or harmful contaminants.

Swimming in unclean water can increase the risk of eye irritation and infections. Choosing properly maintained pools or clean natural water sources is a safer option for both eye health and overall well-being.

Rinse Your Eyes After Swimming

Once you finish swimming, washing your face and eyes with fresh, clean water is an important step. This helps remove chlorine, salt, or other particles that may remain on the skin and around the eyes.

If your eyes continue to feel dry, itchy, or irritated afterward, preservative-free eye drops may help provide relief and soothe discomfort.

ALSO READ: Nautapa 2026 Begins: Foods, Drinks And Habits That May Help You Stay Safe During Extreme Heat

Consider Anti-Chlorine Eye Drops

Frequent swimmers are often exposed to pool chemicals for long periods. Anti-chlorine eye drops may help reduce irritation caused by chlorine exposure and support better eye comfort after swimming.

However, it is always better to consult an eye specialist before using any new eye product, especially for people with sensitive eyes or those who wear contact lenses regularly.

Choose Goggles That Fits You Well

Using the right type of goggles can improve both comfort and safety while swimming. People with weak eyesight may benefit from specially designed prescription goggles that offer clearer underwater vision.

For outdoor swimming, UV-protected goggles can also help shield the eyes from prolonged sun exposure. Proper eye protection may help reduce long-term damage caused by harmful ultraviolet rays.

Avoid Swimming With Contact Lenses

Experts generally advise against swimming while wearing contact lenses. Water can trap bacteria between the lens and the eye, increasing the risk of irritation and infection.

If wearing contact lenses is unavoidable, daily disposable lenses may be a safer choice, provided they are discarded immediately after swimming. Any unusual redness, pain, or discomfort should never be ignored and should be checked by an eye specialist.

Don’t Ignore The Benefits Of Swim Caps

Swim caps are not only meant for professional swimmers. A properly fitted swim cap can help reduce the amount of water that reaches the face and eyes during swimming.

For outdoor swimmers, caps or hats with added coverage may also offer some protection from direct sunlight. While they may not completely block UV rays, they can still provide an extra layer of comfort during long hours in the sun.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Before You Go

Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is it important to protect my eyes when swimming?

Swimming pool chemicals like chlorine, salt, bacteria, and sunlight can irritate your eyes and potentially lead to infections. Protecting them ensures comfort and health.

What is the best way to protect my eyes while swimming?

Wearing swimming goggles is the easiest and most effective way. They block irritants like chlorine and salt, and also protect from UV rays when swimming outdoors.

Should I rinse my eyes after swimming?

Yes, rinsing your eyes with fresh, clean water after swimming helps remove any remaining chlorine, salt, or particles. This can soothe and prevent irritation.

Is it safe to swim with contact lenses?

Experts generally advise against swimming with contact lenses. Water can trap bacteria, increasing the risk of irritation and infection.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read More
Published at : 26 May 2026 07:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Swimming Eye Care Tips Eye Safety During Swimming Summer Eye Care Swimming Pool Safety Tips Eye Care In Summer Prevent Red Eyes After Swimming Swimming Hygiene Tips
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
Swimming This Summer? These Simple Eye Care Tips Could Save You From Painful Infections
Swimming This Summer? These Simple Eye Care Tips Could Save You From Painful Infections
Health
AC Helmets And Portable Fans For Delhi Traffic Police: Can They Really Help Beat The Extreme Temperatures?
AC Helmets And Portable Fans For Delhi Traffic Police: Can They Really Help Beat The Extreme Temperatures?
Health
Nautapa 2026 Begins Today: Foods, Drinks And Habits That May Help You Stay Safe During Extreme Heat
Nautapa 2026 Begins Today: Foods, Drinks And Habits That May Help You Stay Safe During Extreme Heat
Health
Feeling Mentally Drained? These Simple Steps Can Help Boost Your Mental Health
Feeling Mentally Drained? These Simple Steps Can Help Boost Your Mental Health
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhojshala After Court Verdict, Offers Prayers to Maa Vagdevi
Breaking: Police Team Reaches Abhishek Banerjee’s Residence Amid Ongoing Bengal Probe Row
J&K Panic: 300 Tourists Trapped Mid-Air After Gulmarg Ropeway Malfunction
Agra Tragedy: 15-Year-Old Dies After Falling From Zipline Ride, Horror Caught on Camera
BIG UPDATE: Iran Rejects Key US Nuclear Deal Terms Amid Rising Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget