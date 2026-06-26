Stay Healthy This Summer With These 6 Nutrient-Rich Superfoods

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seasonal fruits and vegetables are crucial for summer hydration.

Watermelon, cucumber, mango, and tomatoes offer vital nutrients.

Yoghurt and berries provide additional protein and antioxidants.

Summer brings soaring temperatures, increased sweating, and a greater need to stay hydrated. While drinking enough water is essential, nutrition experts say the foods you eat also play a significant role in helping the body cope with the heat. Seasonal fruits and vegetables are naturally rich in water, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them valuable additions to a balanced diet. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), consuming a diet rich in fruits and vegetables helps reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases and supports overall health. Nutritionists also recommend choosing seasonal produce, as it is often fresher, more flavourful and retains a high nutritional value

Watermelon: Nature's Hydration Booster

Watermelon is one of the most hydrating fruits of the season because it contains over 90% water. Additionally, it is a good source of vitamin C, vitamin A and the antioxidant lycopene, which has been researched for its ability to boost heart health and shield cells from oxidative stress, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). In hot weather, its naturally sweet flavor provides it a cool substitute for sugary snacks and soft drinks.

Cucumber: Cooling And Low In Calories

Cucumbers are another summer staple known for their high water content. Cucumbers contribute to hydration while providing fibre, vitamin K and small amounts of potassium. Their light, crisp texture makes them ideal for salads, sandwiches and healthy snacks, especially on hot days when heavier meals may feel less appealing.

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Mango: Rich In Vitamins And Antioxidants

Mangoes, sometimes called the "king of fruits," are rich in folate, vitamin C, and vitamin A. According to the USDA, mangoes include dietary fibre and healthy plant chemicals like polyphenols because of their inherent sugar content. Nutritionists advise consuming mangoes in moderation, but they can still be a part of a balanced, healthful diet.

Tomatoes: More Than Just A Salad Ingredient

Tomatoes are a great source of lycopene, potassium, and vitamin C. As part of a healthy diet, lycopene, an antioxidant, has been linked to promoting cardiovascular health, according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. To boost nutrient consumption in the summer, add fresh tomatoes to salads, sandwiches, or homemade foods.

Yoghurt: A Protein-Rich Summer Favourite

Plain yoghurt is a healthy summertime food that contains probiotics, calcium, and protein even though it isn't a fruit or vegetable. The National Health Service (NHS) states that while living cultures may help certain people's digestive health, dairy products like yogurt enhance bone health. Yogurt plus seasonal fruits make a nutritious and revitalizing breakfast or snack.

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Berries: Small Fruits With Big Nutritional Value

Berries such as blueberries and strawberries are high in fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants called anthocyanins. Berries can help boost fruit consumption while adding comparatively few calories to the diet, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. For a healthy start to the day, they can be eaten raw, mixed into smoothies, or added to yogurt and oats.

Eat Seasonally, Stay Healthy

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), no single food can provide all the nutrients the body needs. Instead, good health depends on eating a varied and balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean sources of protein. During the summer months, choosing seasonal foods rich in water, vitamins and antioxidants can help support hydration, energy levels and overall wellbeing. Combined with adequate water intake, regular physical activity and sensible sun protection, these nutrient-rich superfoods can help you stay healthy throughout the season.







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