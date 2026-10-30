Male Contraceptive Pill: New Birth Control Pill For Men Could Work In Just 30 Mins

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Scientists developing male pill blocking sperm movement non-hormonally.

Pill taken 30 minutes pre-sex, effects last six hours.

Currently experimental, requiring extensive human safety and efficacy trials.

Does not prevent STIs; long-term fertility impact unknown.

A new male contraceptive pill could offer men an alternative way to prevent pregnancy without relying on hormonal changes. Scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine in the US are working on an experimental birth control pill designed to temporarily affect sperm movement, potentially reducing the chances of pregnancy.

The pill is being developed for use around 30 minutes before sexual intercourse. Early research suggests that its effects could last for approximately six to eight hours. However, the drug is still in the experimental stage and will need to undergo several safety and clinical tests before it can become available for public use.

How Will The Male Contraceptive Pill Work?

Unlike conventional hormonal contraceptives, the experimental male birth control pill aims to prevent sperm from moving normally rather than changing hormone levels.

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine have focused on an enzyme called soluble adenylyl cyclase (sAC). This enzyme plays an important role in sperm movement and helps sperm swim towards the egg for fertilisation.

The experimental drug works by temporarily blocking this enzyme. As a result, sperm lose their ability to move normally, making it difficult for them to reach the egg and potentially reducing the chances of pregnancy.

Will Men Have To Take The Pill 30 Minutes Before Sex?

One of the notable features of this experimental contraceptive is its proposed timing of use. Researchers are working on a pill that could be taken approximately 30 minutes before sexual intercourse.

Initial research suggests that its contraceptive effects may last for around six to eight hours. If further studies establish its safety and effectiveness in humans, the pill could potentially offer an on-demand contraceptive option instead of requiring daily consumption.

However, these findings are based on early-stage research. The exact time taken for the drug to become effective and how long its effects will last in humans can only be established through clinical trials.

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Will The Pill Stop Sperm Production?

No. The experimental pill is not designed to stop sperm production in men. Instead, it aims to temporarily affect sperm movement.

This means the body may continue producing sperm, but their ability to swim and reach the egg could be restricted while the drug is active.

Once the effect of the medication wears off, normal sperm movement is expected to return. However, researchers will need to establish whether fertility consistently returns to normal after the drug's effects disappear.

What Needs To Be Tested Before Human Trials?

The experimental contraceptive has so far been studied in animals, including mice. Positive results in animal studies do not necessarily mean that the drug will work in the same way in humans.

Before it can be tested and approved for widespread use, researchers will need to establish several important aspects, including:

Safety: Whether the drug causes any harmful effects on different organs or other bodily functions.

Whether the drug causes any harmful effects on different organs or other bodily functions. Correct Dosage: How much medication is required to produce the desired contraceptive effect.

How much medication is required to produce the desired contraceptive effect. Duration Of Action: How quickly the pill starts working and how long its effects continue.

How quickly the pill starts working and how long its effects continue. Repeated Use: Whether taking the pill regularly or repeatedly causes any health complications.

Whether taking the pill regularly or repeatedly causes any health complications. Reversibility: Whether sperm movement and fertility return to normal after the drug wears off.

In October 2026, the research team received additional funding to advance toxicity and safety testing. This could help move the research towards its first human clinical trials.

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Can The Pill Affect Male Fertility?

One of the biggest questions surrounding the experimental contraceptive is its long-term impact on male fertility.

Since the drug is designed to temporarily interfere with sperm movement, researchers must establish that its effects are reversible. They will need to monitor whether sperm regain their normal movement after the medication stops working.

Long-term studies will also be important to determine whether repeated use has any lasting impact on sperm quality or reproductive health.

Will The Male Contraceptive Pill Prevent Pregnancy Effectively?

The actual effectiveness of the pill in preventing pregnancy remains unknown. Although early animal studies have shown promising results, its performance in humans will need to be established through clinical trials.

Researchers will have to examine pregnancy rates among couples using the medication and determine whether it provides consistent protection across different individuals.

Until these trials are completed, the pill cannot be considered a proven or reliable contraceptive option.

Will It Protect Against Sexually Transmitted Infections?

No. The experimental male contraceptive pill is being developed specifically to prevent pregnancy. It will not protect against sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Condoms will continue to be important for reducing the risk of sexually transmitted infections, even if the male contraceptive pill becomes available in the future.

Could This Change The Future Of Birth Control?

If the pill is eventually proven safe and effective, it could introduce another contraceptive option for couples. Currently, several commonly used birth control methods are designed for women, while the choices available to men remain relatively limited.

An effective male contraceptive could help couples share responsibility for family planning rather than placing most of it on women.

However, the new option would not replace existing contraceptive methods. The right choice would continue to depend on individual health requirements, preferences and medical advice.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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