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English NewsHealthDoes Excessive Screen Time Increase Stroke Risk? Know How It Affects Your Health

Does Excessive Screen Time Increase Stroke Risk? Know How It Affects Your Health

Excessive screen time may contribute to an inactive lifestyle, which can increase stroke risk. Know how prolonged sitting affects your health and what doctors recommend to stay safe.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Long screen time increases stroke risk due to physical inactivity.
  • Sedentary behavior causes high blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol.
  • Regular activity, balanced diet, and sleep reduce stroke risk.
  • Recognize stroke symptoms immediately; seek urgent medical attention.

Using mobile phones, laptops and computers has become a regular part of everyday life. From checking messages in the morning to scrolling through social media before going to bed, many people spend several hours looking at screens. However, concerns are growing about whether excessive screen time can increase the risk of a stroke.

Can spending long hours on mobile phones or laptops directly cause a stroke? According to doctors, the screen itself is not a direct cause, but the inactive lifestyle often associated with excessive screen use can increase the risk.

Can Long Screen Time Increase The Risk Of Stroke?

According to Dr KK Jindal, Director of Neurosciences at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, spending time in front of a screen has not been established as a direct cause of stroke. However, sitting for long hours without physical activity can increase the risk over time.

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to a part of the brain is interrupted. This can happen due to a blockage in a blood vessel or bleeding inside the brain. When the brain does not receive enough oxygen, its cells begin to get damaged.

Getting medical attention immediately is important when someone experiences a stroke.

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Long Sitting Hours May Affect Your Health

The main concern with excessive screen use is often the lack of physical activity. Sitting in one place for several hours can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of health problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol.

These conditions are among the major risk factors for stroke.

A study published in the American Stroke Association's journal Stroke found that adults aged 60 or younger who spent at least eight hours a day on sedentary leisure activities and had low physical activity levels faced a higher risk of stroke than more active people.

However, the study does not prove that screen time directly causes a stroke. It highlights the possible link between an inactive lifestyle and increased stroke risk.

Is Spending More Hours On Screens Always Dangerous?

The number of hours spent looking at a screen alone cannot determine a person's stroke risk.

For example, someone who works on a computer throughout the day but exercises regularly may have a different risk level from someone who spends the same amount of time sitting without any physical activity.

Sitting for long periods can affect metabolism and blood circulation. Using mobile phones and laptops late at night can also disturb sleep.

Poor sleep may make it harder to manage blood pressure and overall metabolic health.

There is no fixed screen-time limit after which a person will definitely develop a stroke. Spending several hours on a phone does not automatically mean that someone will have a stroke.

Who Should Be More Careful About Stroke Risk?

People with certain health conditions need to pay extra attention to their health. These include:

  • People with high blood pressure
  • People living with diabetes
  • Those with high cholesterol
  • People dealing with obesity
  • Those with existing heart conditions
  • People who have previously experienced a stroke or transient ischaemic attack (TIA)

High blood pressure is one of the most important controllable risk factors for stroke. Regular blood pressure checks, following medical advice and staying physically active can help reduce the risk.

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Can Young People Also Experience A Stroke?

Stroke is not limited to older adults. Although the risk generally increases with age, younger people can also experience a stroke.

Certain medical conditions and lifestyle-related risk factors can increase the chances of stroke at a younger age. Therefore, young people should not ignore their health or assume that they are completely safe from the condition.

Ways To Reduce The Risk While Using Screens Daily

People who depend on mobile phones and computers for work do not need to stop using screens completely. Instead, they should avoid sitting in the same position for several hours without taking breaks.

Some simple habits that may help include:

  • Get up and walk around at regular intervals.
  • Take short breaks between work sessions.
  • Try walking while talking on the phone, whenever possible.
  • Include stretching and physical activity in your daily routine.
  • Maintain a balanced diet.
  • Avoid tobacco and limit alcohol consumption.
  • Get adequate sleep.

Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity every week. Strength-building exercises can also be included according to individual fitness levels.

Is Reducing Screen Time Enough To Prevent A Stroke?

Simply reducing screen time is not enough to prevent a stroke. Managing health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol is equally important.

Regular exercise, a healthy diet, proper sleep and routine health check-ups can help manage several stroke risk factors.

What Are The Warning Signs Of A Stroke?

Recognising the early symptoms of a stroke is extremely important because timely medical treatment can help prevent serious complications.

Some common warning signs include:

  • Face Drooping: One side of the face suddenly starts drooping.
  • Arm Weakness: Sudden weakness or numbness in one arm or one side of the body.
  • Speech Difficulty: Trouble speaking or understanding what others are saying.
  • Vision Problems: Sudden difficulty seeing clearly.
  • Loss Of Balance: Sudden dizziness or difficulty walking.
  • Severe Headache: A sudden and unusually severe headache without an obvious reason.

If someone experiences any of these symptoms, seek emergency medical help immediately. Do not wait for the symptoms to disappear, even if they improve after a few minutes.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can excessive screen time directly cause a stroke?

No, doctors state that screens don't directly cause stroke. However, the inactive lifestyle often associated with excessive screen use can increase the risk by contributing to conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.

How does long screen time indirectly increase stroke risk?

Long periods of sitting cause inactivity, leading to weight gain and higher risks for conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol. These health issues are major stroke risk factors.

Who should be particularly careful about stroke risk?

Individuals with high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, existing heart conditions, or a history of stroke/TIA need to be especially careful about their health.

What can I do to reduce stroke risk if I use screens often?

To reduce risk, take regular breaks from screens to walk and stretch, and include physical activity daily. Maintain a balanced diet, get adequate sleep, avoid tobacco, and limit alcohol.

Is simply reducing screen time enough to prevent a stroke?

No, simply reducing screen time isn't enough to prevent a stroke. Managing health conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes, plus regular exercise, a healthy diet, and proper sleep, is also crucial.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stroke Risk Excessive Screen Time Screen Time Effects
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