Skipping Meals, Ordering In: Know How Irregular Eating Habits Damage Gut Health

(By Dr. Puneeth B S)

A large number of working adults today start their day by skipping breakfast. The reason is almost always the same: rushing to work, early meetings, long commutes. It feels harmless. It isn’t.

ALSO READ: The Invisible Threat: Know How Everyday Pollution Is Silently Undermining Fertility

When Eating Late Becomes A Daily Habit

What often follows is delayed or skipped lunch. Instead of eating around 1 pm, many people push lunch to 3 or even 4 pm. Some miss it entirely. By the time they get home, they’re exhausted, cooking feels like work, and ordering food from a restaurant or an app becomes the default dinner plan.

Now look at the full picture. Breakfast is skipped. Lunch is delayed. Dinner is usually oily, spicy, low in fibre, and packed with preservatives. This pattern is far more common than we think, and it quietly disrupts gut health.

Your body works on rhythm. The digestive system is programmed to function best at predictable times. Digestive enzymes, stomach acid, gut hormones, and intestinal movement all peak when meals are eaten on time. Typically, this means breakfast in the early morning, lunch around midday, and dinner in the evening.

The Hidden Gut Cost Of Irregular Meal Timings

When meal timings become erratic, digestion takes a hit. Food is not processed efficiently. Gut motility slows or becomes irregular. Acid production goes out of sync. Over time, this leads to symptoms many people now consider “normal”.

It often starts small. Bloating after meals. A heavy or uncomfortable feeling in the abdomen. Acid reflux, heartburn, or mild stomach pain. Ignore these signs, and the problem can progress into chronic conditions such as gastritis, GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Irregular eating can also affect bowel habits. Some people develop constipation, others experience frequent loose stools. Abdominal pain, gas, and persistent bloating become routine complaints. What this really means is that gut problems are not always about what you eat. When you eat matters just as much.

Daily Habits That Support A Healthy Gut

A simple fix starts with restoring structure.

Try to eat at roughly the same time every day. Breakfast should not be optional. Lunch should not be pushed endlessly. Dinner should ideally be light and eaten early.

Instead of three very large meals, smaller and more frequent meals work better for digestion. Mid-morning and mid-afternoon snacks can help. Think fruits, salads, nuts, or yogurt rather than packaged snacks.

Fibre deserves special attention. Fruits, vegetables, green leafy vegetables, and whole foods feed the good bacteria in your gut. Restaurant food is generally made from low fibre and high doses of fat, spice, and preservatives, which, over time, disturb the gut microbiome.

Hydration matters too. Drinking enough fluids keeps digestion smooth and supports healthy bowel movement. Water, tender coconut water, and other natural fluids are ideal. Around 3 to 4 litres a day is a good target for most adults, unless advised otherwise.

Good gut health is not achieved overnight, nor is it ruined overnight. It is the result of day-to-day practice. Regular meal timings, homemade food, adequate fibre, and plenty of water would go a long way in ensuring your digestive system remains fit and disease-free.

Dr. Puneeth B S is Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology at Manipal Hospital, Malleshwaram

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator