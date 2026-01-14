The Invisible Threat: Know How Everyday Pollution Is Silently Undermining Fertility

(By Dr. Isha Nandal)

India’s cities are growing to accommodate the country’s growth as it continues on its path to becoming an economic powerhouse. But with this advancement comes the increasing danger of pollution. In the hustle and bustle of our everyday lives, we often forget that we are continuously exposed to air pollution from a variety of sources, such as vehicle fumes, construction dust and rubble, and other industrial emissions.

For context, in 2024, India was deemed the fifth most polluted country in the world, with Delhi among the most polluted capitals. Other metros, too, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, etc., are facing growing pollution concerns. Now, in addition to causing respiratory problems, pollution is costing us our reproductive health. Here’s how.

Low Egg And Sperm Quality

Airborne pollutants trigger oxidative stress, a process that can harm eggs and sperm on a cellular level. For women, this translates into reduced AMH and substandard egg quality. In men, it reduces sperm motility, causes abnormal sperm shape, and even fragmentation of DNA in the sperm. The real danger lies in the subtlety: our reproductive health is affected over time, often years before fertility issues arise.

Everyday Chemicals: Hormone Disruptors

Today, there are endless chemicals in the environment that mimic or block our natural hormones. Phthalates from plastic, pesticides, and synthetic chemicals found in our daily-use cosmetics disrupt our body’s hormonal rhythm. These endocrine-disrupting chemicals interfere with estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone, resulting in irregular ovulation, poor sperm production, low libido, and difficulty in maintaining pregnancy.

Microplastics In Reproductive Organs

Once deemed to be a negligible environmental concern, microplastics are now in our bloodstream and reproductive organs. Found in packaged food, water, and household dust, these small particles disrupt the normal function of our cells, raising concerns over the potential adverse effects on reproductive systems that can stretch across generations.

Increasing Inflammation And Shrinking Fertility Window

Persistent exposure to polluted air triggers systemic inflammation and leads to disrupted ovarian and uterine health, impairs sperm maturation, and affects implantation. Studies also indicate that pollution fast-tracks the ageing of the ovaries, resulting in early menopause in women. In men, long-term pollution exposure can accelerate testicular ageing, reducing sperm count and quality.

The Cost Of Progress

The path to economic progress has brought on an attack on our reproductive health, and data shows that even after conceiving, airborne pollutants infiltrate the body, with 13% of children in India being born prematurely and 17% with low birth weight, with exposure to PM2.5 increasing these risks by up to 70%.

The choices we make today matter. Small steps such as switching to cleaner products, supporting better air-quality regulations, and choosing greener habits can make a difference in the long run. Toxic air, left unchecked, can leave a lasting impact for generations to come.

Dr Isha Nandal is a Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon at Yellow Fertility

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

