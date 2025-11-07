Prenatal Nutrition Guide: Essential Nutrients Every Expecting Mother Must Know

{By: Dr Ameet Soni)

Pregnancy is a time of remarkable transformation, not just for the baby, but for the mother's body as well. Proper nutrition during this period is critical for the healthy development of the baby and the well-being of the mother. A balanced intake of key nutrients supports the body’s changing needs, ensuring that both the mother and baby thrive. From folic acid to iron, each nutrient plays a unique role in pregnancy, and understanding their significance can make a difference in pregnancy outcomes.

Importance Of Nutrition during Pregnancy

Proper nutrition during pregnancy helps to ensure that the baby grows and develops healthily. Pregnancy is often associated with eating “for two,” however, it is more about the kind of food that is consumed rather than the food itself. The baby’s systems and organs begin to develop in the first few weeks of pregnancy, and a lot of these systems need certain nutrients to function effectively.

Key Nutrients And Their Roles In Pregnancy

Iron is another vital nutrient during pregnancy. Blood volume increases during pregnancy to support the growing foetus, and iron is essential to create haemoglobin, which carries oxygen to both the mother and the baby. Iron deficiency can lead to anaemia, a condition where the body lacks enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to tissues. This can lead to fatigue, weakened immunity, and complications during labour. Iron-rich foods such as lean meats, spinach, legumes, and fortified cereals should be part of a pregnant woman’s diet. Calcium - Calcium is essential for building the baby’s bones and teeth. During pregnancy, calcium is drawn from the mother’s bones to support the growing foetus, which is why it is crucial for women to get enough calcium to maintain their bone health. Insufficient calcium intake can lead to bone density loss in the mother and may affect the development of the baby’s skeletal system. Getting enough calcium is vital, not just for the baby’s bones, but for the mother’s long-term health as well.

Calcium is essential for building the baby’s bones and teeth. During pregnancy, calcium is drawn from the mother’s bones to support the growing foetus, which is why it is crucial for women to get enough calcium to maintain their bone health. Insufficient calcium intake can lead to bone density loss in the mother and may affect the development of the baby’s skeletal system. Getting enough calcium is vital, not just for the baby’s bones, but for the mother’s long-term health as well. Vitamin-D - Vitamin D plays an important role in calcium absorption and bone health. It is also essential for immune function. Many women may not get enough vitamin D, especially if they live in areas with limited sunlight. This deficiency can lead to complications such as rickets (softening of the bones) in the baby, and in the mother, it can increase the risk of developing preeclampsia.

Vitamin D plays an important role in calcium absorption and bone health. It is also essential for immune function. Many women may not get enough vitamin D, especially if they live in areas with limited sunlight. This deficiency can lead to complications such as rickets (softening of the bones) in the baby, and in the mother, it can increase the risk of developing preeclampsia. Omega-3 Fatty Acids - Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), are essential for the development of the baby’s brain and eyes. These healthy fats are crucial during the second and third trimesters, as the baby’s brain grows and matures. Omega-3s are found in fatty fish like salmon, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds.

Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), are essential for the development of the baby’s brain and eyes. These healthy fats are crucial during the second and third trimesters, as the baby’s brain grows and matures. Omega-3s are found in fatty fish like salmon, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds. Vitamin A - Vitamin A is necessary for cell growth and differentiation, and it plays a role in the development of the baby’s organs, including the heart, lungs, and kidneys. However, it is important to consume vitamin A from plant-based sources (such as sweet potatoes, carrots, and spinach) rather than high doses of animal-based vitamin A, as excessive amounts can be harmful.

Vitamin A is necessary for cell growth and differentiation, and it plays a role in the development of the baby’s organs, including the heart, lungs, and kidneys. However, it is important to consume vitamin A from plant-based sources (such as sweet potatoes, carrots, and spinach) rather than high doses of animal-based vitamin A, as excessive amounts can be harmful. Protein - Protein is essential for the growth and repair of tissues, and during pregnancy, it supports the growth of the baby’s cells, tissues, and organs. Protein also helps the body create the amniotic fluid that surrounds the baby and contributes to increased blood volume.

A balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrient-rich foods is key to ensuring both the mother and baby receive the necessary nutrients during pregnancy. A healthy mix of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, along with appropriate supplementation as recommended by a doctor, can help meet the demands of pregnancy. A mother’s nutrition is of key value, because it plays a fundamental role in the health of the baby. Every nutrient, be it folic acid, iron, calcium or even omega-3s, supports the development of the baby in its unique and essential way. Expectant mothers, in aiming for the essential nutrients, help their babies prepare for a healthy life. Hence, it can be said that nutrition is a prerequisite to a healthy pregnancy and baby.

The author, Dr Ameet Soni, is the Associate Vice President, HoD - Medical Affairs, at CORONA Remedies Limited.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

