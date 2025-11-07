Breast Cancer And Ovarian Cancer: What Every Woman Should Know

(By Dr. Vimal Pandita)

Breast and ovarian cancers are among the deadliest threats to women’s health in their lifetime, hidden and complex in nature, and often diagnosed late. While both share genetic and hormonal links, their early symptoms are easily mistaken for benign issues. Moreover, they allow the disease to advance unnoticed. Breast cancer remains the most common cancer in women worldwide.

On the other hand, ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest due to its elusive nature. With awareness, vigilance as well as timely screening, these diseases can be caught early when treatment is most effective. Understanding their signs, risks, and preventive measures is not just knowledge. Rather, it’s a lifeline every woman is entitled to.

Understanding Breast Cancer

Breast cancer develops when abnormal cells in the breast tissue multiply uncontrollably and form a tumour. It often starts in the milk ducts (ductal carcinoma) or lobules (lobular carcinoma). Also, it can spread to surrounding tissues if not treated promptly. While risk factors, including age, genetics, and family history, play a role, lifestyle habits such as obesity, alcohol use plus lack of physical activity further increase vulnerability.

Common early signs of breast cancer include a lump in the breast or underarm, changes in breast size or shape, dimpling or redness of the skin, and nipple discharge or retraction. In its early stages, this deadly disease may cause no pain. As a result, this underscores the importance of regular self-examinations and mammograms. With early detection, treatment outcomes can be significantly improved and usually allow for breast-conserving treatments.

Additionally, certain types of breast cancers, such as triple-negative and inflammatory breast cancer, are more aggressive and require urgent intervention. For those with a family history or BRCA ( Breast Cancer Gene1 & 2 ) mutations, preventive options like genetic testing, frequent screening, and, in some cases, prophylactic surgery can help reduce risk.

The Silent Nature Of Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer, another of the frequent of gynaecologic cancer, arises when abnormal cells in the ovaries grow uncontrollably. The ovaries are made up of epithelial, germ, and stromal cells, each capable of forming distinct types of tumours. About nine out of ten ovarian tumours originate from the epithelial cells that cover the ovary’s surface.

More often than not, this cancer is called the “silent killer” because its early symptoms, bloating, pelvic pain, difficulty eating, and frequent urination, are easily mistaken for common digestive or urinary issues. Most cases are detected at advanced stages, making early awareness crucial. In addition, genetic predisposition plays a major role. A family history of breast or ovarian cancer linked to BRCA mutations greatly increases susceptibility.

Prevention And Early Detection

Both breast and ovarian cancers highlight the importance of proactive health monitoring. Regular breast self-examinations, clinical check-ups, and mammograms remain the most effective tools for early breast cancer detection. For ovarian cancer, awareness of persistent abdominal or pelvic symptoms and routine gynaecological evaluations can make a critical difference.

Adopting a healthy lifestyle, maintaining an optimal weight, eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and limiting alcohol, also contributes to lowering cancer risk. Oral contraceptives and certain surgical procedures, such as tubal ligation or prophylactic oophorectomy, have been shown to reduce ovarian cancer risk in high-risk individuals.

To sum up, both breast and ovarian cancers are not just medical conditions. Instead, they are deeply personal battles that affect families, futures, and lives. However, they are not invincible. Early detection, informed choices along with access to quality care can turn the tide against them. Furthermore, empowerment starts with awareness. Recognising symptoms, understanding personal risks as well as seeking timely medical guidance can together play a crucial role. Armed with knowledge and early action, women can redefine the fight against cancer and protect generations to come.

Dr. Vimal Pandita is Consultant medical oncologist at Kailash Omega Cancer Center, Dehradun

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

