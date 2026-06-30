One In Three Indians Has Fatty Liver, Says JP Nadda; Calls For Awareness

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fatty liver disease now affects one in three Indians.

Minister Nadda stressed early diagnosis, prevention, and public awareness.

Experts confirmed rising cases, urging advanced liver care access.

Lifestyle modifications are crucial for preventing and reversing the condition.

Experts warn that fatty liver disease is now affecting almost one in three Indians, making it one of the country's fastest-growing health issues. At the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences' (ILBS) 10th Convocation in New Delhi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda drew attention to the problem by emphasising the importance of early diagnosis, preventive healthcare and increased public awareness. Speaking to academics and graduates, Nadda commended ILBS for its role in raising public awareness of liver health as well as in treating liver illnesses. He noted that discussions regarding fatty liver disease are becoming more prevalent in homes all around the nation and gave the institution credit for raising awareness of the illness.

Awareness Is The First Step

Nadda asked medical professionals to use their skills to serve society and help create a healthy India, calling for a more robust approach to preventative healthcare. He emphasised that treating lifestyle-related illnesses is only as vital as increasing public awareness of them.

The Health Minister highlighted the nation's growing healthcare system, pointing out that there are now 23 AIIMS institutes in India, up from just one at the start of the century. Additionally, he cited the present government's notable expansion of medical colleges as a crucial step in improving healthcare services.

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Early Diagnosis Can Save Lives

Nadda further emphasised the significance of early diagnosis and screening, noting that 186,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs currently operate nationwide to offer primary healthcare services. According to him, early detection of diseases can significantly improve treatment outcomes and reduce the long term burn on the healthcare system.

Health experts have consistently highlighted that fatty liver disease often develops without obvious symptoms in its early stages, making routine health check-ups particularly important for people with obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol or unhealthy lifestyle habits.

Experts Warn Of A Growing Liver Health Crisis

ILBS Vice-Chancellor Dr SK Sarin discussed the rising incidence of fatty liver disease as a significant public health concern during his speech at the convocation. He emphasised the need for increased access to advanced liver care, including liver transplantation under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and disclosed that one in three Indians currently suffers from fatty liver disease.

Dr Sarin also emphasised ILBS's role in liver healthcare, pointing out that the organisation successfully completed 1,392 liver transplants, including 69 surgeries for patients from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and treated almost 160,000 patients in 2025.

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Lifestyle Changes Remain Key

According to medical professionals, timely lifestyle modifications can prevent or even reverse many cases of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Among the best strategies to preserve liver health are maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet, exercising frequently, consuming less alcohol, and controlling diabetes and cholesterol.

Experts predict that public awareness, routine screening and healthier lifestyles will be crucial in preventing fatty liver disease from developing into more serious problems like liver fibrosis, cirrhosis or liver cancer as the condition becomes more prevalent in India. The talks at the ILBS convocation served as a reminder that prevention and early intervention continue to be the most effective strategies for addressing India's rising liver disease burden, even as medical advancements continue to increase treatment options.







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