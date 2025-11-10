Newborn Care: The First 40 Days Decoded — Feeding, Sleeping, And Bonding Basics

(By Dr. Mamatha R.)

The first 40 days after giving birth, often anointed the "fourth trimester", are an important period of adjustment for the baby and parents. Indeed, understanding the needs of feeding the baby, sleeping, and bonding will help them successfully navigate this period. To begin with, the fundamental care for newborns focuses on fulfilling four essential needs: warmth, regular breathing, mother's milk, and infection prevention.

Nourishing The Newborn

Breast milk is the best nutrition for babies. Crucially, breast milk provides complete nutrition and protects against infection. Parents should aim to begin breastfeeding as soon as possible, ideally within an hour of giving birth. This initial feeding is vital because the early milk, or colostrum, is thick, yellow, and full of antibodies and nutrients, essentially the baby's first vaccine. Furthermore, babies should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months. The baby should be fed when hungry, which is typically every 2-3 hours or 8-12 times in a 24-hour period. Remember that proper positioning and attachment are key to successful feeding. Parents can tell the baby is getting enough to eat if the infant is urinating about 6-8 times per day and the weight is stable or increasing after the first week.

Learning About Newborn Sleeping Patterns

Newborns usually sleep a lot during the day, anywhere from 16 to 17 hours per day, although that sleep normally occurs in increments of one to three hours at a time. Newborns cannot distinguish between day and night. Consequently, parents can anticipate their babies waking up often for feedings at any time. This regular waking is crucial because newborns have small stomachs and require frequent feedings, which helps establish their sleep/wake patterns. To create a safe sleeping environment, parents should always place the baby on their back on a firm, flat surface, steering clear of any loose bedding.

Developing A Connection

Moreover, the bonding process typically kicks off immediately after a baby enters the world. So, it is wise to initiate skin-to-skin contact right after delivery and maintain it as much as possible. Placing the baby on their chest helps the parent regulate the baby's body temperature. It also stabilises their breathing. This position promotes breastfeeding and strengthens emotional bonds. Additionally, when parents respond to the baby's hunger or distress signals, they foster trust and security. Prolonged skin-to-skin contact, also called Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC), is especially helpful for the infant and the family and is highly beneficial for low-birth-weight infants.

Successfully navigating the first 40 days involves recognising the unique needs of your baby. Ultimately, parents need to focus on these important factors. They should be patient with themselves and their child. They can also reach out to healthcare professionals for assistance.

Dr. Mamatha R. is Consultant Pediatrics & Neonatology at Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital, Electronic City, Banaglore

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

