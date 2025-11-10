Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Working Long Hours At A Desk? Here's How Diabetics Can Stay Active And Healthy

Working Long Hours At A Desk? Here’s How Diabetics Can Stay Active And Healthy

Managing diabetes at work is possible with mindful habits. Know how small changes like moving often, eating smart, and monitoring regularly, can help maintain blood sugar and boost overall well-being.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Dr. Vikram Vora)

In today’s modern work culture, we often, find ourselves tethered to our desks for long, uninterrupted hours. For those who are living with diabetes - or at risk of developing it due to various rick factors, this sedentary routine can silently worsen blood sugar control, increase insulin resistance, and contribute to weight gain, taking a serious toll on health and wellbeing.



Yet, managing diabetes effectively within the constraints of a demanding job is entirely possible with a few mindfully cultivated habits:

Move, Even While You Work

Limited mobility doesn’t mean immobility. Stand or stretch for two to three minutes after every half hour of  being seated Have standing meetings or walk during virtual calls. Simple leg raises, seated marches, or shoulder rolls can keep circulation active and glucose levels more stable.

Eat smart, Not Just Less

Replace fast carbohydrate - heavy lunches with balanced meals that include lean protein, high-fiber vegetables, and whole grains. Keep nuts, roasted chickpeas, or fruit at your desk to avoid the temptation of snacking on ultra-processed snacks. If you must eat out, opt for grilled over fried foods, and always ask for dressing on the side if ordering a salad (yes, it’s the dressing that can make salads unhealthy)!

Manage Stress Proactively

Work pressure elevates cortisol (the stress hormone), which in turn causes blood glucose to rise. Short breathing breaks, a 5-minute mindfulness session, or simply stepping away from your desk can help reset stress levels. OTT after work seems relaxing but is not. Do prioritize sleep - poor rest can undermine even the best dietary discipline.

Monitor And Medicate Faithfully

Regular blood glucose testing helps you understand how your body responds to food and stress. Take prescribed medication as directed; skipping doses to “make up later” is a recipe for complications.

Diabetes management isn’t about perfection but about consistency. Even small, sustainable changes at your desk can make a profound difference to your long-term health, productivity, and quality of life. Get started and make incremental changes. The results will not be incremental but pleasantly astonishing!

Dr. Vikram Vora is the Medical Director and Chief Health Officer (Indian Subcontinent) at International SOS

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Blood Sugar Control Diabetes Prevention Diabetes Management At Work Diabetes And Desk Job Workplace Health Tips
