Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leptospirosis cases increase during monsoon from contaminated water contact.

Early symptoms resemble flu, prompt diagnosis prevents severe complications.

Floodwater exposure heightens risk; prevention includes hygiene and protection.

Health officials are observing an increase in leptospirosis infections, a bacterial ailment that tends to spike during the rainy season, as the monsoon brings heavy rainfall and waterlogging around Mumbai. When humans come into contact with water or soil tainted by the urine of sick animals, especially rats, the disease spreads.

Leptospirosis is one of the most common zoonotic diseases in the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and it continues to be a major public health problem in tropical areas, particularly during times of flooding and heavy rains. Early detection is crucial since, according to doctors, many infections can initially resemble ordinary viral ailments. Knowing how the disease spreads and who is most susceptible can help lower the risk of serious sickness as stagnant water becomes more prevalent during the monsoon.

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Understanding Leptospirosis And How It Spreads

Bacteria from the genus Leptospira are responsible for leptospirosis. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that infections typically occur when the bacteria enter the body through cuts or abrasions on the skin or through the mouth, nose or eyes following contact with contaminated mud or water. Although rats continue to be one of the main causes of infection in urban environments, the germs are frequently transmitted by dogs, cattle, pigs and rats. The risk of exposure rises dramatically when heavy rains carry polluted animal urine into floodwater, ditches and puddles.

Why The Rainy Season Brings Higher Risk

The monsoon season provides the perfect circumstances for the bacteria to thrive. Contaminated water can spread across wider areas due to flooded roadways, overflowing drains and standing water pools, which raises the risk of unintentional exposure. WHO states that during times of severe rains, those who walk through floodwater without wearing protective footwear, sanitation workers, emergency responders, farmers and people who work outside are among those who are most vulnerable.

Symptoms That Can Be Easy To Overlook

The symptoms of early leptospirosis may match those of influenza or other seasonal diseases. According to the CDC, the most typical early symptoms are fever, headache, muscle aches, especially in the calves, exhaustion, chills, nausea and vomiting.

Many people may put off getting medical help since these symptoms are similar to those of dengue, malaria and viral fever, especially during the monsoon when multiple illnesses are circulating at the same time.

Early Diagnosis Can Prevent Serious Complications

Leptospirosis can worsen if left untreated; however, many patients recover with the right antibiotics. The WHO states that the infection may impact the kidneys, liver, lungs or brain. In certain cases, this could result in internal bleeding, meningitis, kidney failure or respiratory issues. Because this information can help guide early diagnosis and treatment, doctors emphasise the significance of telling healthcare practitioners about any recent exposure to floodwater or contaminated settings.

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Who Is Most Vulnerable And How To Stay Protected

Leptospirosis can strike anyone, although those who frequently come into contact with floodwater are more vulnerable. Particularly at risk are residents of flood-prone areas, farmers, construction workers, sewage and drainage employees, municipal employees, and rescue personnel. After exposure, people with cuts, abrasions or compromised immune systems may also be more vulnerable to infection.

Whenever possible, health professionals advise avoiding direct contact with floodwater. The risk can be decreased by wearing waterproof boots and gloves, applying waterproof bandages to open wounds, practising good hand hygiene, and quickly changing out of damp clothing. WHO also recommends enhancing sanitation, managing rodent populations, and promptly seeking medical assistance if fever or flu-like symptoms appear following floodwater exposure. Serious consequences can still be avoided with early detection and timely treatment.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.













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