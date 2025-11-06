The Hidden Struggles Of Unplanned Pregnancies And Their Impact On Maternal Health

(By Dr. Rupali Mishra)

Taking care of maternal health and wellbeing is of utmost importance during an unplanned pregnancy, as the unforeseen nature of the event often introduces emotional, physical and social stressors. The mother may feel anxious or uncertain, and this emotional turmoil can cause physiological responses too. In India, where healthcare systems are already stretched beyond capacity and access to timely care can vary to a great degree, ensuring proper maternal wellbeing becomes ever more imperative.

Understanding The Physical Implications

Unplanned pregnancies are often linked with significant risks. They can lead to higher chances of pre-eclampsia and postpartum haemorrhage as opposed to planned pregnancies. The physical impact of unplanned pregnancies could further include delayed antenatal care, less healthy behaviours, and a higher possibility of outcomes such as preterm birth or low birth weight. In several cases, women may also avoid healthcare visits due to societal stigma or lack of awareness, which increases the chances of complications that could have been prevented with timely intervention.

Emotional And Psychological Considerations

On the mental and emotional front, women facing unplanned pregnancies time and again report higher levels of stress, anxiety or depression, not just during pregnancy but also in the postpartum period. These reactions may be aggravated if the pregnancy is accompanied by uncertainty. Even though the long-term impact on mental health may fade in due time, the immediate period can be very distressing for women. Supportive communication, reassurance, and judgement-free spaces become essential during this time.

Influence Of Social And Economic Context

Social and economic factors compound the picture. In India, unplanned pregnancies may cause further economic instability, and younger women or those in less secure employment may face much more stress. In such situations, access to social, clinical, and emotional support plays a vital role. Where support systems exist through families, communities or professional counselling the negative health impact can be significantly reduced. Creating a supportive environment is not just beneficial, but necessary.

Dr. Rupali Mishra is Sonologist and Founder of Dr Rupalis Abortion Hospital

