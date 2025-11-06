Endometriosis Care: Common Pitfalls And How To Prevent Them

(By Dr. Smeet Patel)

Endometriosis is much more than just a "painful period" condition. This complex, chronic disease can deeply affect both the body and the mind. Yet, far too often, women are encouraged to simply endure the pain or undergo repeated surgeries without fully understanding the disease. This lack of awareness and support can leave many feeling unheard, misunderstood, and alone in their already difficult journey. Small missteps, by both patients and practitioners, can lead to years of unnecessary suffering.

ALSO READ: Why Meditation Should Begin In Childhood: Building Calm Minds From A Young Age

Ignoring Early Pain

Period pain that disrupts one’s daily life, sleep, or relationships is not normal. Not all women experience such cramps that interrupt their daily routine, yet many normalize the discomfort or rely on medication just to get through the day. The sooner endometriosis is recognized and evaluated, the greater the chance of one’s organ preservation and improved fertility. To rule out any underlying medical concerns, consult a qualified healthcare professional for a thorough assessment.

Over-Reliance On Scans Alone

Ultrasounds and MRIs often miss deep-seated diseases. The most accurate diagnosis still relies on a combination of clinical suspicion, imaging interpretation by trained experts, and surgical visualization. Getting a normal scan does not necessarily mean “nothing is wrong”. Seeking a second opinion is a must in case your concerns are not fully addressed.

Treating Symptoms, Not The Source

Hormonal pills and painkillers can help mask symptoms but rarely address the underlying disease. The pain will inevitably return when the root cause remains unidentified and endometriotic lesions are not surgically removed. True relief lies in disease-directed surgery and multidisciplinary care.

Multiple Incomplete Surgeries

Repetitive, partial surgeries can cause not only more scarring but also nerve damage. They may result in higher recurrence rates where patients may experience symptom recurrence within years after the incomplete surgery and each surgery may reduce the chances of future surgical success. The goal must always be a single, complete excision performed by an experienced endometriosis surgeon to minimize trauma and maximize the chance of organ preservation , instead of multiple “clean-ups”.

Skipping Multidisciplinary Support

This disease can affect one’s fertility, digestion, bladder function, and emotional well-being. Disregarding supportive treatments like physiotherapy, nutrition guidance, and mental health care may only delay recovery and deteriorate symptoms. Healing is a long journey that requires a team of multidisciplinary care personalized to an individual’s needs , not just a surgeon.

Dismissing Bowel Or Bladder Symptoms

Symptoms like bloating, painful urination, or changes in bowel movements are often misattributed to IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) or infection. However, these are classic signs of a deeper disease , and deserve evaluation before they cause an irreversible damage to the body.

Neglecting Post-Surgical Care

Surgery is not the conclusion , it is the foundation of recovery. Rehabilitation, restoration of hormonal balance, and inflammation control determine long-term outcomes. Regular follow-ups and monitoring symptoms are just as crucial as the operation.

Dr. Smeet Patel is Endometriosis Specialist at Mayflower Women’s Hospital, Ahmedabad

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator