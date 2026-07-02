'Lethal Weapon' Star Opens Up About Alzheimer's, Brings Dementia Awareness Into Focus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Danny Glover revealed his multi-year Alzheimer's diagnosis affecting speech.

Glover accepts progression, family support helps, raising disease awareness.

Alzheimer's is a degenerative brain illness; early detection aids management.

Lifestyle choices and mental activity may reduce Alzheimer's risk.

Danny Glover, a well-known Hollywood actor whose career includes iconic roles in Mandela, The Color Purple, The Royal Tenenbaums and the Lethal Weapon series, has disclosed that he has had Alzheimer's for a number of years. The 79-year-old actor stated that his speech and mobility have gradually been impacted by the illness, but he added that he still faces each day with his family's unflinching support.

According to an AFP report, Glover stated that he has come to terms with it and acknowledged that it will only get worse over time. He clarified that even though Alzheimer's has significantly altered his day-to-day activities, his loved ones' support has enabled him to overcome the difficulties. His choice to talk candidly about the illness has also contributed to raising awareness of the significance of early detection and dementia awareness.

Understanding Alzheimer's Disease

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that between 60 and 70 per cent of dementia cases are caused by Alzheimer's disease, a degenerative brain illness. Memory, reasoning, speech and behaviour all deteriorate as a result of the disease's progressive damage to brain cells. People may find it more and more challenging to perform daily tasks on their own as it worsens.

Scientists believe Alzheimer's develops owing to a mix of factors, including ageing, heredity and changes within the brain. The Alzheimer's Association states that aberrant tau protein tangles and amyloid-beta plaque deposits obstruct brain cell communication, ultimately leading to cell deterioration and death.

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Recognising Early Symptoms

Early Alzheimer's symptoms are frequently modest and easily confused with ageing. Frequent memory lapses, repeating inquiries, misplacing items, trouble finding words, confusion about time or familiar places and difficulties organising or finishing everyday chores are common early signs, according to the NHS.

People may also suffer changes in speech, movement, judgment and personality as the illness progresses. Glover acknowledged these difficulties, stating that his speech has slowed and his motions have become more challenging, demonstrating how Alzheimer's can impact all facets of daily life beyond memory, according to an AFP report.

Can The Risk Be Reduced?

Certain lifestyle choices may help lower the risk or postpone cognitive deterioration, according to experts, even though there is currently no cure for Alzheimer's disease. Long-term brain health is supported by maintaining healthy blood pressure, managing diabetes and cholesterol, exercising frequently, eating a balanced Mediterranean-style diet, abstaining from smoking, limiting alcohol consumption and maintaining social engagement, according to the WHO and The Lancet Commission on Dementia Prevention, Intervention and Care.

As people age, maintaining mental activity through reading, picking up new skills, solving puzzles and engaging in social activities may also assist develop cognitive resilience.

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Why Early Diagnosis Matters

Health professionals stress that early symptom recognition enables individuals to receive treatments, support services and future care planning sooner. Although current medications cannot prevent the illness, they may help some people manage their symptoms and enhance their quality of life. Early diagnosis also gives families access to practical support, education and counselling.

Danny Glover has contributed to a broader discussion on Alzheimer's disease and the significance of compassion, awareness and prompt medical care by sharing his own experience. He expressed that his family's support has continued to be his biggest source of strength, serving as a reminder to others that having the proper people by your side throughout the journey is just as important as managing an Alzheimer's diagnosis, as stated by AFP.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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