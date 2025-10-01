Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
International Coffee Day 2025: Debunking Common Myths About Coffee

International Coffee Day 2025: Debunking Common Myths About Coffee

Explore the truth about coffee by separating common myths from facts and discover how it affects your health and daily routine.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Dr. Pratayksha Bhardwaj)

Coffee is not a common drink; instead, it is a global habit of resonance, vitality, debate, and imagination. Nevertheless, coffee is surrounded by myths and, therefore, transmitted to others; these myths ultimately cover up the actual impacts of coffee on human health.

Common Myth You Need To Know

Myth 1: Coffee Stunts Growth
There has never been scientific evidence for this long-held belief. Development relies on genes and diet, not on your morning cup of coffee.

Myth 2: Coffee Causes Dehydration
While caffeine acts as a diuretic, coffee is a diluted caffeinated drink and is almost as effective as water in transferring liquids into the body.

Myth 3: Coffee is Drug-Addictive
One becomes accustomed to caffeine; coffee is not as addictive as an illegal drug. Headache or drowsiness is a weak and temporary withdrawal symptom.

Myth 4: Coffee Damages the Heart
To our surprise, studies have found that moderate consumption of coffee could lower the risk of coronary heart disease and stroke. 

Myth 5: Coffee Should Be Avoided During Weight Management
This is a pretty misleading statement. Having black coffee without adding sugar or cream does help enhance metabolism and fat oxidation; hence, it becomes an ally in any weight loss regimen.

Fact Check:

  • Positive Compounds: Coffee has antioxidants and polyphenols to defend against inflammation and oxidative stress.
  • Mental Alertness: Caffeine improves concentration, attention, and short-term memory.
  • Disease Prevention: There is evidence to indicate that the consumption of coffee may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and some cancers.

Overconsumption (more than 4-5 cups per day) of coffee can result in insomnia, anxiety, or stomach upset. But consuming it in controlled amounts will support an overall healthy lifestyle. From a cardiovascular standpoint, coffee after a moderate intake level acts like an antioxidant.

Dr. Pratayksha Bhardwaj is World Record Holder Dietician and Weight Management Expert

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
