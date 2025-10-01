International Coffee Day 2025: Debunking Common Myths About Coffee

(By Dr. Pratayksha Bhardwaj)

Coffee is not a common drink; instead, it is a global habit of resonance, vitality, debate, and imagination. Nevertheless, coffee is surrounded by myths and, therefore, transmitted to others; these myths ultimately cover up the actual impacts of coffee on human health.

Common Myth You Need To Know

Myth 1: Coffee Stunts Growth

There has never been scientific evidence for this long-held belief. Development relies on genes and diet, not on your morning cup of coffee.

Myth 2: Coffee Causes Dehydration

While caffeine acts as a diuretic, coffee is a diluted caffeinated drink and is almost as effective as water in transferring liquids into the body.

Myth 3: Coffee is Drug-Addictive

One becomes accustomed to caffeine; coffee is not as addictive as an illegal drug. Headache or drowsiness is a weak and temporary withdrawal symptom.

Myth 4: Coffee Damages the Heart

To our surprise, studies have found that moderate consumption of coffee could lower the risk of coronary heart disease and stroke.

Myth 5: Coffee Should Be Avoided During Weight Management

This is a pretty misleading statement. Having black coffee without adding sugar or cream does help enhance metabolism and fat oxidation; hence, it becomes an ally in any weight loss regimen.

Fact Check:

Positive Compounds: Coffee has antioxidants and polyphenols to defend against inflammation and oxidative stress.

Coffee has antioxidants and polyphenols to defend against inflammation and oxidative stress. Mental Alertness: Caffeine improves concentration, attention, and short-term memory.

Caffeine improves concentration, attention, and short-term memory. Disease Prevention: There is evidence to indicate that the consumption of coffee may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and some cancers.

Overconsumption (more than 4-5 cups per day) of coffee can result in insomnia, anxiety, or stomach upset. But consuming it in controlled amounts will support an overall healthy lifestyle. From a cardiovascular standpoint, coffee after a moderate intake level acts like an antioxidant.

