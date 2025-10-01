International Coffee Day 2025: Debunking Common Myths About Coffee
Explore the truth about coffee by separating common myths from facts and discover how it affects your health and daily routine.
(By Dr. Pratayksha Bhardwaj)
Coffee is not a common drink; instead, it is a global habit of resonance, vitality, debate, and imagination. Nevertheless, coffee is surrounded by myths and, therefore, transmitted to others; these myths ultimately cover up the actual impacts of coffee on human health.
Common Myth You Need To Know
Myth 1: Coffee Stunts Growth
There has never been scientific evidence for this long-held belief. Development relies on genes and diet, not on your morning cup of coffee.
Myth 2: Coffee Causes Dehydration
While caffeine acts as a diuretic, coffee is a diluted caffeinated drink and is almost as effective as water in transferring liquids into the body.
Myth 3: Coffee is Drug-Addictive
One becomes accustomed to caffeine; coffee is not as addictive as an illegal drug. Headache or drowsiness is a weak and temporary withdrawal symptom.
Myth 4: Coffee Damages the Heart
To our surprise, studies have found that moderate consumption of coffee could lower the risk of coronary heart disease and stroke.
Myth 5: Coffee Should Be Avoided During Weight Management
This is a pretty misleading statement. Having black coffee without adding sugar or cream does help enhance metabolism and fat oxidation; hence, it becomes an ally in any weight loss regimen.
Fact Check:
- Positive Compounds: Coffee has antioxidants and polyphenols to defend against inflammation and oxidative stress.
- Mental Alertness: Caffeine improves concentration, attention, and short-term memory.
- Disease Prevention: There is evidence to indicate that the consumption of coffee may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and some cancers.
Overconsumption (more than 4-5 cups per day) of coffee can result in insomnia, anxiety, or stomach upset. But consuming it in controlled amounts will support an overall healthy lifestyle. From a cardiovascular standpoint, coffee after a moderate intake level acts like an antioxidant.
Dr. Pratayksha Bhardwaj is World Record Holder Dietician and Weight Management Expert
[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]
