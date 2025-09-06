Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
5 Coffee Mistakes You Might Be Making At Home

A good cup of coffee at home isn’t about fancy techniques, it’s about getting the basics right. With a few small tweaks, your everyday brew can feel like a café indulgence.

Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
(By Vikram Khurana)

For many of us, the day doesn’t begin until that first sip of coffee. It’s more than just a drink, it’s a ritual, a small luxury that brings comfort and focus. But if your homemade brew often feels a little underwhelming compared to your go-to café, the problem may not be your beans or your equipment. Often, it’s the little habits that get in the way of a great cup.

Here are five common mistakes people make at home and how to avoid them:

1. Using Coffee That’s Past Its Prime

Coffee tastes best when it’s fresh. Beans that have been sitting around for too long lose their aroma and depth, leaving you with a flat cup. Buying in smaller quantities and finishing them within two to three weeks of roasting makes a noticeable difference.

2. Grinding Too Soon Or the Wrong Way

Grinding releases aroma and oils, but it also speeds up flavor loss. Always grind your beans just before brewing, and make sure the grind matches your method, coarse for a French press, medium for a filter, and fine for espresso.

3. Overlooking Water Quality

Since coffee is mostly water, the quality of that water really matters. Tap water that’s overly hard or chlorinated can affect the taste. Using filtered water helps bring out the true character of your beans.

4. Guessing The Measurements

Eyeballing the coffee-to-water ratio often leads to results that are too bitter or too weak. A simple rule of thumb is two tablespoons of coffee per six ounces of water, adjusted slightly to taste.

5. Brewing At The Wrong Temperature

Water that’s too hot burns the grounds, while cooler water under-extracts them. The ideal range is between 90–96°C. If you don’t have a thermometer, let freshly boiled water rest for half a minute before brewing.

A good cup of coffee at home isn’t about fancy techniques, it’s about getting the basics right. With a few small tweaks, your everyday brew can feel like a café indulgence.

Vikram Khurana is CEO of Kaapi Solutions

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
