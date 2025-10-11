Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
How Dry Fruits Are Powering India’s Protein Revolution

India’s nutrition trend goes beyond powders and shakes, it’s about rediscovering traditional, nutrient-rich foods like dry fruits that blend heritage with modern wellness.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By DP Jhawar)

India is experiencing a protein revolution. With growing health, nutrition and wellness awareness, dry fruits are attracting attention as both chart topper and time-honoured staples. Products like almond, cashews, raisins and makhanas are penetrating into contemporary limelight moving from their traditional role as festive snacks to nutrient dense, protein packed superfoods.

Nutrient Profile That Speaks Volumes

Dry fruits have a naturally rich configuration of plant-based protein, fibre, and micronutrients such as magnesium, iron, and antioxidants. Packaged food often exchange health for fleeting taste satisfaction while nuts and dried fruits even out and is ideally suited for weight management, fitness and immunity driven life choices. In an era defined by the pursuit of authenticity and natural wellness, their clean label profile makes them especially appealing.

Consumption Patterns Driving Adoption

The alteration in consumption habits reflect this change. Last year a nation-wide survey was conducted which disclosed that about 67% of customers pick dry fruits and makhanas as their preferred snacks. Remarkably, younger cohorts like Millennials and Gen Z are chiefly steering this movement symbolizing an intentional shift towards wholesome, nutrient laden picks that streamlines with their active, wellness oriented approach of living.

Latent Growth In On-the-Go Snacking 

India’s “ready to eat snacks” market touched US $4.14 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to almost double by 2033. The share of nuts, seeds and dried fruits dominates this segment— influenced by the increasing demand for high protein, shelf stable and travel friendly options. This position dry fruits at the heart of one of India’s most dynamic consumption segments.

Alignment With Plant-Based & Vegan Trends

The nation’s plant-protein industry landscape is expected to reach US $1.2 billion by 2030, with dry fruits, nuts, and seeds acting as a core part of the movement. As plant-based and vegan diets achieve popularity, dry fruits are distinctly placed to merge age old eating habits with contemporary nutrition resonating with wellness oriented and mindful consumers.

Indigenous Protein Sources vs. Expensive Powders

For many Indians, budget friendly and availability are equally important as nutrition. Dry fruits, along with almond, pumpkin, and peanut powders, serve as natural, inexpensive protein sources. In contradiction with expensive imported protein supplements, these options  lay out traceability, sustainability, and taste without bargaining nutrition.

Customers are increasingly becoming label sensitive. They mindfully pick snacks with fewer calories, no synthetic additives, and the ones that provide ingredient transparency. Signature dry fruit snacks, with their clear ingredient lists, perfectly fits with today’s demand for honesty and clean-label eating.

Along with protein, these snacks fuel energy, help improve gut health and strengthen immunity displaying a shift from taste driven to health, first snacking.

DP Jhawar is the Co-founder and CEO of Proventus

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 12:43 PM (IST)
Healthy Eating Protein Dry Fruits Nutritional Snacks Protein Packed Superfoods
