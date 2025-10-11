Breathwork For Body And Mind: Healing Anxiety Through Pranayam

(By: Dr. Archika Didi)

The growing implications of stress and anxiety on our health are concerning. We must constantly meet the ever-growing demands on both the professional and personal fronts, and all this leaves us overwhelmed. While therapy and medication are valuable tools, there's a powerful, ancient practice gaining modern recognition for its profound impact on anxiety and stress: breathwork or Pranayam.

It is said that an individual who can take control of their breathing can also control their health. Controlled breathing taps into your body's innate ability to heal and regulate itself. It leverages the power of pranayam, the vital life force energy in yogic philosophy, to calm your nervous system, clear your mind, and bring a sense of peace.

The Science Behind The Effectiveness Of Breathing On Stress And Anxiety

One of the common questions that arises here is how rhythmic breathing practice can have such a significant impact on health. The answer lies in your autonomic nervous system, which controls functions such as heart rate, digestion, and breathing.

Here's the fascinating part: By changing your breathing pattern, you can directly influence which branch of your nervous system is dominant. Slow, deep, rhythmic breathing signals to your brain that you are safe, switching off the "fight or flight" response and activating "rest and digest." All this, influence stress and anxiety level in the body.

How Breathwork Helps With Anxiety

When you're anxious, your body produces more cortisol, the primary stress hormone. Conscious breathing techniques help lower cortisol levels, bringing your body back into balance. Increases Oxygen Flow: Deep breathing increases the oxygen supply to the brain. This improves cognitive function, reduces brain fog, and enhances your ability to think clearly.

Deep breathing increases the oxygen supply to the brain. This improves cognitive function, reduces brain fog, and enhances your ability to think clearly. Calms the Nervous System: Mindful breathing calms the nervous system, inducing a sense of relaxation and peace.

Mindful breathing calms the nervous system, inducing a sense of relaxation and peace. Releases Stored Tension: We often hold tension in our bodies without realizing it. Breathwork can help release this physical tension, which is usually a manifestation of emotional stress and anxiety.

We often hold tension in our bodies without realizing it. Breathwork can help release this physical tension, which is usually a manifestation of emotional stress and anxiety. Promotes Mindfulness: By focusing on your breath, you bring your attention to the present moment. This mindfulness practice helps to pull your mind away from anxious thoughts about the past or future.

Simple Breathwork Techniques To Try

You don't need to be a yogi to start reaping the benefits of breathwork. Here are a few simple techniques you can incorporate into your daily routine:

Abdominal Breathing

This is the foundation of all breathwork and is remarkably effective.

To begin with, lie down or sit comfortably. Keep one hand on your chest and the other on your belly.

Now, slowly inhale through your nose, allowing your belly to rise (your chest should remain relatively still).

Finally, exhale slowly through your mouth, gently pulling your navel towards your spine.

Repeat for 5-10 minutes.

4-7-8 Breathing For Better Sleep

For this, exhale through your mouth, making a "whoosh" sound.

Close your mouth and inhale quietly through your nose to a mental count of four.

Hold your breath for a count of seven.

Exhale completely through your mouth, making a "whoosh" sound, for a count of eight.

Repeat for a total of four breaths.

Box Breathing

Popular among athletes and first responders for its ability to enhance focus and reduce stress under pressure.

Exhale all the air from your lungs.

Inhale slowly through your nose for a count of four.

Hold your breath for a count of four.

Exhale slowly through your mouth for a count of four.

Hold your breath (lungs empty) for a count of four.

Repeat this practice for several rounds.

Embracing Your Breath

Breathwork is a powerful tool that empowers you to take control of your emotional and mental well-being. With this simple act of rhythmic breathing practice, you can control your attention and also calm your brain, which eventually induces a sense of relaxation.

Dr. Archika Didi is PhD in Meditation and Vice Chairperson of Vishwa Jagriti Mission

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

