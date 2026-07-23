High Cholesterol? AIIMS Doctor Reveals Expert Tips For A Healthy Heart

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Experts confirm statins remain first-line; healthy habits are essential.

Managing high cholesterol is one of the most effective ways to lower the risk of heart attack and stroke. For years, statins have been the standard treatment to control "bad" LDL cholesterol. However, not every patient responds well to these medicines. Some continue to have high cholesterol despite treatment, while others experience side effects. For such high-risk patients, a newly approved oral medication called Lipfendra could offer an additional treatment option.

How Lipfendra Works Differently From Statins

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Lipfendra, a once-daily tablet designed to significantly reduce LDL, or bad cholesterol. Clinical data suggest the medicine can lower LDL levels by nearly 50 to 60 percent. Unlike statins, which reduce cholesterol production in the liver, Lipfendra belongs to the PCSK9 inhibitor class of medicines. It works by blocking the PCSK9 protein, which normally destroys LDL receptors in the liver. When this protein is blocked, the liver can remove more bad cholesterol from the bloodstream, leading to a substantial reduction in LDL levels. The medicine is expected to benefit patients who have previously suffered a heart attack, undergone angioplasty or stent placement, have coronary artery disease, or continue to have high cholesterol despite conventional treatment. It may also be useful for people with inherited high cholesterol or a strong family history of early heart disease.

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AIIMS Expert Highlights Additional Heart Benefits

According to Dr. Ambuj Roy, Professor in the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS, New Delhi, Lipfendra offers benefits beyond lowering LDL cholesterol. He explains that the drug also reduces ApoB, a protein associated with cholesterol particles that contribute to plaque buildup inside arteries. ApoB is considered an important marker of cardiovascular risk because it reflects the number of harmful cholesterol particles circulating in the blood. Research indicates that ApoB levels are often higher among Indians than in many Western populations, making its reduction particularly significant for cardiovascular health. Despite the promise shown by Lipfendra, cardiology experts emphasise that statins will continue to remain the first-line treatment. They are affordable, widely available, and backed by decades of clinical evidence demonstrating their effectiveness in reducing heart attacks and strokes. Lipfendra is likely to be considered for patients who cannot tolerate statins or whose cholesterol remains uncontrolled despite optimal therapy.

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Regular Screening And Healthy Habits Remain Essential

While newer medicines expand treatment options, experts stress that prevention remains the strongest defence against heart disease. Adults between 18 and 29 years of age should have their cholesterol checked at least once. Individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, or a family history of cardiovascular disease should undergo regular cholesterol screening based on medical advice. Doctors also emphasise that medication alone cannot protect heart health. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco, and managing stress remain the foundation of long-term cardiovascular wellness. Lipfendra marks an important advancement in cholesterol management, especially for high-risk patients. However, experts believe it should complement not replace the proven role of statins and healthy lifestyle choices in protecting the heart.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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