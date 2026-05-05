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HomeHealthHantavirus Infection Kills 3: Know Early Symptoms And Precautions

Hantavirus Infection Kills 3: Know Early Symptoms And Precautions

A luxury cruise ship became a horror scene as hantavirus killed three passengers in the Atlantic. Flu-like symptoms turned deadly fast on MV Hondius. WHO probes rodent links amid evacuations.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 05 May 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three deaths reported from rare hantavirus on cruise ship.
  • Passengers faced isolation as the vessel docked off West Africa.
  • Hantavirus spreads via rodent droppings; person-to-person is rare.
  • Flu-like symptoms can rapidly escalate to respiratory failure.

A luxury cruise ship turned into a nightmare as a rare hantavirus outbreak claimed three lives in the Atlantic Ocean. Passengers on the MV Hondius faced fear and isolation, with the vessel docked off West Africa. Health experts warn of flu-like symptoms turning deadly fast. This shocking incident raises alarms about rodent exposure on board. What caused this rare outbreak on a crowded ship? Read on for chilling details.

Outbreak Details

Three people died from a suspected hantavirus infection on the MV Hondius cruise ship. The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed one case, with five more under investigation. The ship operator kept passengers onboard, barring them from leaving amid the crisis. One victim, a male passenger, showed fever, headache, abdominal pain, and diarrhea before dying on arrival at St Helena, a British territory. A woman was evacuated and died in Johannesburg.

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How Hantavirus Spreads

Hantavirus spreads mainly through contact with infected rodents' urine, droppings, or saliva—not from person to person. Experts suspect rodents on the ship or from shore visits contaminated the environment. Outbreaks are rare in closed spaces like cruise ships, making this case unusual due to shared areas and elderly passengers. WHO noted no cause for public alarm, as risk remains low.

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Symptoms And Treatment

Early signs mimic the flu: fever, muscle aches, fatigue, headaches, chills, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. It worsens quickly to cough, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and lung fluid buildup, leading to respiratory failure. Over one-third of respiratory cases can be fatal, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No specific cure exists; treatment is supportive care in ICU with early hospitalization.

Why It's Concerning

This outbreak puzzles experts due to the ship's confined setting and rapid illness spread. Vulnerable groups like seniors face higher risks. WHO is coordinating evacuations, risk checks, and support with countries and the operator. As of May 2026, one patient remains in intensive care. Travelers should avoid rodent areas to prevent such scares.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on the MV Hondius cruise ship?

A rare hantavirus outbreak occurred on the MV Hondius, resulting in three deaths. The ship was docked off West Africa, and passengers faced isolation.

How does hantavirus spread?

Hantavirus typically spreads through contact with infected rodents' urine, droppings, or saliva, not from person to person. Experts suspect rodent contamination on the ship or from shore visits.

What are the symptoms of hantavirus?

Early symptoms resemble the flu, including fever, muscle aches, fatigue, and headaches. It can rapidly progress to respiratory distress and failure.

Is there a cure for hantavirus?

There is no specific cure for hantavirus. Treatment involves supportive care in an ICU, emphasizing early hospitalization.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
WHO Alert Hantavirus Outbreak MV Hondius Rodent Virus Flu-like Symptoms Respiratory Failure
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