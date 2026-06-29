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English NewsHealthGovernment Launches Cloud-Based Hospital Management System For Small Clinics And OPDs

Government Launches Cloud-Based Hospital Management System For Small Clinics And OPDs

The government has introduced eSushrut@Clinic, a new cloud-based system designed to replace paper records in small clinics and OPDs, making healthcare more efficient, connected and accessible.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 08:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government launched eSushrut@Clinic, cloud-based HMIS for small clinics.
  • Platform replaces paper records, making digital healthcare accessible, efficient.
  • Offers digital registration, billing, CDSS, integrated with ABDM.
  • NHA and C-DAC partner; 800+ facilities already adopted.

In a major push towards digital healthcare, the Central Government has launched eSushrut@Clinic, a cloud-based Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) designed specifically for small clinics and outpatient departments (OPDs). The platform aims to replace paper-based record keeping with an easy-to-use digital system, helping doctors manage their daily work more efficiently.

The initiative is expected to benefit government health centres as well as private clinics, making digital healthcare more accessible across the country.

Why Was A New System Needed?

While large hospitals have long been using advanced hospital management software, such systems are often expensive and too complex for small clinics. As a result, many doctors and healthcare facilities still rely on handwritten registers and paper records for patient information.

Recognising this gap, the government developed eSushrut@Clinic as a simple, affordable, and cloud-based solution that can be used by primary health centres, health and wellness centres, sub-centres, and private clinics.

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Key Features Of eSushrut@Clinic

The platform is designed to simplify routine clinic operations through digital automation. It offers several useful features, including:

  • Digital patient registration
  • Billing and invoice management
  • MIS (Management Information System) reporting
  • Speech-to-text functionality for faster data entry
  • Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) to assist doctors with clinical decisions and reduce the risk of errors

Since the platform is cloud-based, it can be accessed from any internet-enabled device without requiring a complicated installation or advanced technical knowledge.

Integrated With Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The new system is integrated with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and supports features such as ABHA, Scan & Share, and Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS). This integration is expected to improve digital health record management and make patient care more seamless.

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Who Can Use The Platform?

To use eSushrut@Clinic, healthcare providers must be registered under the Health Professional Registry (HPR), while healthcare facilities must be listed in the Health Facility Registry (HFR).

This requirement ensures that only verified doctors and registered healthcare facilities have access to the platform, improving trust and accountability within the digital health ecosystem.

Pricing And Subscription

The government has kept the platform affordable for smaller healthcare facilities.

  • Subscription Fee: Rs 499 per month for up to five users.
  • Under the National Health Authority (NHA) scheme, users receive a Rs 200 subsidy, reducing the monthly cost to Rs 299.
  • The service is free for the first three months.
  • Clinics adding more than five users will pay Rs 50 per additional user per month.

NHA And C-DAC Join Hands

The National Health Authority (NHA) has partnered with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to support the platform.

Under the agreement:

  • C-DAC will manage software maintenance, upgrades, staff training, and quality audits.
  • NHA will provide financial assistance, cloud hosting, SMS services for patients, and customer support through its call centre.

Adoption Across India

According to government data, more than 800 healthcare facilities have already been connected to eSushrut@Clinic, with over 680 digital health records created through the platform.

The full-fledged eSushrut hospital management system developed by C-DAC is already being used in more than 15 AIIMS hospitals and several state-run hospitals across India, reflecting the government's broader vision of building a connected and digitally enabled healthcare ecosystem.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is eSushrut@Clinic?

eSushrut@Clinic is a cloud-based Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) launched by the Central Government. It aims to replace paper-based record keeping, helping doctors in small clinics and OPDs manage their work more efficiently.

Who can use eSushrut@Clinic?

It is designed for primary health centres, health and wellness centres, sub-centres, and private clinics. Healthcare providers must be registered under the Health Professional Registry (HPR), and facilities in the Health Facility Registry (HFR).

What are the key features of eSushrut@Clinic?

It offers digital patient registration, billing, MIS reporting, speech-to-text functionality, and a Clinical Decision Support System. Being cloud-based, it is accessible from any internet-enabled device without complex installation.

How much does eSushrut@Clinic cost?

The subscription fee is ₹499 per month for up to five users. With an NHA subsidy, the monthly cost reduces to ₹299, and the service is free for the first three months.

Why was eSushrut@Clinic developed?

It was developed because advanced hospital management systems are often expensive and complex for small clinics, leading many to rely on paper records. eSushrut@Clinic offers an affordable, simple, and cloud-based solution.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 08:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Health News ESushrut@Clinic Digital Healthcare India
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