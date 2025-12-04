From Fatigue To Nerve Damage: The Invisible Impact Of Low Vitamin B12 In India

(By Dr. Anjali Nakra)

A rising number of people in towns and cities across India both young and old are being diagnosed with Vitamin B12 deficiency. Although the body needs this vitamin in very small amounts, it is extremely essential. Vitamin B12 keeps the blood, brain, and nerves healthy. Its deficiency may cause fatigue, weakness, tingling in the hands and feet, mood swings or memory issues. Unfortunately, most individuals remain unaware until the damage has already begun.

Why Is B12 Deficiency Increasing?

Vitamin B12 deficiency in India affects people across all age groups, genders, and income segments. Dr. Nakra explains that this deficiency is not limited to vegetarians studies show that even non-vegetarians often have low B12 levels.

In Indian cooking, prolonged frying and heating further reduce the vitamin content in foods. Since B12 is essential for producing red blood cells and strengthening the nervous system, its deficiency can affect the whole body and may increase homocysteine levels, raising the risk of heart and neurological issues.

Symptoms That Often Go Unnoticed

The signs of Vitamin B12 deficiency appear gradually, which is why many people mistake them for simple tiredness or stress. The following symptoms may indicate low B12 levels:

Constant tiredness or weakness

Pale skin

Forgetfulness

Dizziness

Numbness or tingling in hands and feet

Unsteady walking

Sudden anger or sadness without reason

Complications during pregnancy

Poor growth or attention issues in children

If any of these signs appear, a simple B12 test is an easy and important first step.

Treatment Is Simple And Completely Possible

A basic blood test can detect Vitamin B12 levels. If deficiency is confirmed, supplementation can be given in the form of oral tablets, sublingual forms, nasal sprays, or injections.

Once the levels return to normal, only small daily doses are required to maintain them. This makes the process simple, safe, and cost-effective.

Food Fortification - A Strong Population-Level Solution

Just as iodine was added to salt to eliminate iodine deficiency in India, food fortification with Vitamin B12 can help combat the rising B12 deficiency across the population.

Several B12-fortified food options are now available :

Fortified wheat flour (atta), often enriched with iron and folic acid

Fortified breakfast cereals and oats

Fortified plant-based milks such as soy, almond, and oat milk

Fortified nutritional yeast: 1–2 teaspoons can provide the full daily B12 requirement

Since cooking and digestion destroy some B12, consuming fortified foods or taking a small daily supplement of 250–500 mcg is the easiest way to maintain healthy levels.

Why India Needs National-Level B12 Fortification

To address this growing deficiency, India must fortify commonly consumed foods like wheat flour, rice, and cereals with Vitamin B12.

This cost-effective national step will benefit millions, especially vegetarians, women, children, and older adults.

Awareness must be increased through:

Regular educational campaigns

Television and social media messaging

Informing people that tiredness, weakness, or forgetfulness may not always be due to age or stress, but a simple vitamin deficiency that is easy to correct

This public health initiative can help reduce fatigue, anemia, and neurological issues across the country.

Dr Anjali Nakra is MBBS, D.O., Diplomate LM, Lifestyle Medicine Physician at Physicians Association for Nutrition (PAN) India, Delhi Chapter; Chairperson & Founder of Path to Health Clinic

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

