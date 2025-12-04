Why Diabetics Dehydrate Faster In Winter Weddings And How It Affects Sugar Levels? Know Here

(By Dr. Tejaswi V)

Indian winter weddings are all about long festivities, indulgent feasting into the wee hours of morning and non-stop partying, aren’t they? What many people don’t know is that this time of year can be surprisingly dangerous for people with diabetes. Even when it feels refreshing, people with diabetes can dehydrate faster in the winter, and this has a direct effect on blood sugar levels.

Why Cold Weather Triggers Faster Dehydration

Cold weather naturally suppresses thirst. We preserve heat by constricting our blood vessels, making dehydration less apparent. Most people are unaware of this fact. But for someone with diabetes, this blunted thirst response can be a problem because high blood sugar itself causes increased pee. But when the fluid loss isn’t replaced with enough drinking, dehydration occurs a lot sooner than it should.

Wedding Feasts, Alcohol, And Long Hours: A Perfect Storm

Weddings add another layer. Heavy foods, sugary desserts, alcohol and all the hours on the go they entail add to your body’s thirst while draining its water supply. Alcohol is especially dehydrating, it inhibits a hormone that helps the kidneys hold onto water, potentially causing more of your fluids to make their way out. People tend to drink more tea, coffee or carbonated drinks during cold weather, and this can lead to dehydration again. Blood that has been concentrated due to insufficient water will increase the glucose levels. That can lead to periodic high sugar levels after meals even when the person hasn’t eaten that much.

How Disrupted Routines Spike Blood Sugar

The disruption of routine can also be a consideration during typical wedding times. There are people whose eating is delayed, who miss a meal because they’re out socializing; some forget to take their medication. Dehydration actually magnifies the body’s response to stress, sending sugar levels up even further. The winter cold, which raises the body’s adrenaline production somewhat, can also result in unpredictable glucose.

Simple Habits To Stay Safe And Enjoy The Celebrations

The silver lining is that you can prevent these effects. Diabetics need to make a deliberate effort to stay hydrated throughout the day, even if they don’t feel thirsty. Drinking a glass of water before and after alcohol, offsetting sweet treats with savoury ones and monitoring meal times can all be really helpful. And people taking SGLT2 inhibitors, a widely used class of diabetes drugs, should be especially careful, as these drugs can worsen the dehydration.

Joyful Weddings, Safer Choices

Winter weddings are joyful, but for people with diabetes, should be aware of their condition. Little effort should go on staying hydrated, eating on time and mindful eating, these simple steps keep sugar levels stable and the celebrations truly enjoyable.

Dr Tejaswi V is Consultant - Diabetes and Endocrinology at Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road

