Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026TS Inter Results 2025NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthFalling Sick In Changing Weather? Try These Home Remedies That Can Keep You Healthy

Falling Sick In Changing Weather? Try These Home Remedies That Can Keep You Healthy

Protect yourself from seasonal illnesses with simple home remedies. Use natural herbs to boost immunity and stay healthy during changing weather.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Seasonal weather shifts can weaken immunity and trigger illnesses.
  • Turmeric, Arjun bark offer anti-inflammatory and immunity benefits.
  • Dry ginger combats infections; Ashwagandha manages stress.
  • Ayurvedic remedies provide gentle, effective health support.

The weather often plays tricks on us during seasonal transitions. Mornings may feel cool and pleasant, only to turn warm and uncomfortable later in the day. This sudden shift in temperature can leave the body struggling to adjust. It’s no surprise that many people begin to experience common health issues like cold, cough, sore throat, fever, and fatigue during such times. When immunity is slightly low, these changes can trigger infections more easily.

While modern medicines offer quick relief, traditional home remedies, especially those rooted in Ayurveda, continue to be trusted for their gentle yet effective healing properties. Here's a look at some time-tested remedies that can help you stay healthy during changing weather.

ALSO READ: 6 Causes Of Nosebleeds In Summer And What You Should Do Immediately

Golden Shield: The Power Of Turmeric

A staple in Indian kitchens, turmeric is much more than just a spice. Its active compound, curcumin, is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities. These properties help the body combat infections and reduce inflammation caused by seasonal illnesses. Adding turmeric to warm milk or meals can provide a comforting layer of protection against common health concerns.

Ancient Strength: Arjun Bark For Immunity

Used in traditional medicine for centuries, Arjun bark is valued for its mineral-rich composition. It contains essential nutrients like calcium, magnesium, copper, zinc, and potassium, which support overall immunity. Regular use may help ease symptoms such as cold, fever, and body aches, making it a reliable natural remedy during weather transitions.

Warming Remedy: Dry Ginger’s Healing Touch

Dry ginger brings warmth and strength to the body, especially when the weather is unpredictable. Rich in essential nutrients and active compounds like gingerols and shogaols, it offers antibacterial and antimicrobial benefits. These properties help protect against infections while supporting digestion and overall immunity. A simple inclusion of dry ginger in your diet can make a noticeable difference.

Stress Shield: Ashwagandha’s Balancing Effect

Known scientifically as Withania somnifera, Ashwagandha is a powerful adaptogen that helps the body manage stress and maintain balance. Its antiviral properties add an extra layer of defense against seasonal infections. Consuming it in powdered form with warm milk at night is a common practice that supports relaxation and strengthens immunity over time.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Related Video

Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do people get sick more often during seasonal transitions?

Sudden temperature shifts during seasonal changes can challenge the body's ability to adjust, making it more susceptible to infections when immunity is slightly low.

What is turmeric good for during seasonal illnesses?

Turmeric's active compound, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help the body fight infections and reduce inflammation.

How does Arjun bark support immunity?

Arjun bark is rich in essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and zinc, which help strengthen overall immunity and may ease cold, fever, and body ache symptoms.

What benefits does dry ginger offer?

Dry ginger provides warmth and has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, helping protect against infections and supporting digestion and immunity.

What is Ashwagandha known for?

Ashwagandha is an adaptogen that helps the body manage stress and maintain balance. It also possesses antiviral properties that provide defense against seasonal infections.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read More
Published at : 12 Apr 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayurvedic Herbs Home Remedies For Immunity Changing Weather Health Tips Seasonal Illness Prevention
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
Falling Sick In Changing Weather? Try These Home Remedies That Can Keep You Healthy
Falling Sick In Changing Weather? Try These Home Remedies That Can Keep You Healthy
Health
Parkinson’s Disease In India: From Air Pollution To Gut Health, Early Warning Signs Are Changing
Parkinson’s Disease In India: From Air Pollution To Gut Health, Early Warning Signs Are Changing
Health
ABP Live Doc Talk | Heart Health And Misinformation: Here's What You're Still Getting Wrong About Prevention
ABP Live Doc Talk | Heart Health And Misinformation: Here's What You're Still Getting Wrong About Prevention
Health
Parkinson Signs, Symptoms, Precautions: What Every Indian Family Needs To Know About Parkinson's in 2026
Parkinson Signs, Symptoms, Precautions: What Every Indian Family Needs To Know About Parkinson's in 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Middle East conflict: US–Iran Talks Collapse Over Hormuz Dispute as Israel Strikes Lebanon Intensify
Global crisis: Islamabad Peace Talks Collapse Amid Rising Global Tensions
Middle East conflict: Islamabad Talks Collapse Amid Escalating Global Tensions and Alleged Diplomatic Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | War, Welfare, And Ballot: How A Distant Conflict Is Rewriting India’s Electoral Playbook
Opinion
Embed widget