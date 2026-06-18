People trust traditional healers due to their community respect, herbal cures, and spiritual guidance rooted in local customs. Modern healthcare is often inaccessible or expensive in rural areas, making local healers the easiest option.
Ebola Outbreak Faces Challenges As Traditional Healers Remain First Choice For Many
Reliance on traditional healers continues to challenge Ebola response efforts in parts of Africa, where delayed diagnosis and cultural beliefs can contribute to the spread of the virus.
- Ebola containment improved, but traditional healers cause delays.
- Patients consult healers first, hindering early diagnosis and isolation.
- Trust stems from accessibility, community ties, and cultural beliefs.
- Delayed diagnosis risks spreading the virus through close contact.
Efforts to contain Ebola outbreaks across parts of Africa have improved significantly in recent years. Better treatment facilities, stronger surveillance systems and expanded vaccination campaigns have sharpened the ability of health officials to respond quickly when new cases are reported. However, a significant obstacle still exists: a lot of people still turn to traditional healers for assistance before going to clinics or hospitals.
Medical professionals warn that this delay can slow the identification of Ebola cases, complicate contact tracing and make it far harder to prevent the virus from spreading through communities.
Enduring Trust In Traditional Healers
In many affected regions, traditional healers are not fringe figures - they are respected members of the community who provide herbal cures, spiritual assistance and wisdom steeped in local customs. For years, they have functioned as trusted sources of care, forging ties that formal healthcare institutions sometimes struggle to replicate.
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The preference for traditional healers is not simply a matter of distrust towards modern medicine. In rural areas, hospitals can be hours away, transport is often unaffordable, and health facilities regularly face staff and resource shortages. When illness first strikes, visiting a local healer is frequently the most practical option available. According to a report by Associated Press, traditional healers and religious leaders are often the first point of contact during health emergencies precisely because of the deep community trust they command.
“When people do not trust the health system, they often go first to traditional healers, faith leaders, or people they already know. The danger is that many only reach the hospital when they are already very sick,” AP quoted Onesphore Bangenza of the aid group Mercy Corps as saying.
Cultural Beliefs And Health-Seeking Behaviour
Cultural frameworks also shape how communities respond to disease. During past Ebola outbreaks, some families attributed unexplained illness to spiritual causes or ancestral forces rather than a virus. This is compounded by the fact that early Ebola symptoms - fever, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhoea - closely resemble those of more common illnesses like malaria or typhoid, making it difficult to identify without proper medical testing.
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“Some people still describe Ebola as something mysterious, spiritual, or brought by outsiders, rather than a disease that needs medical care,” Bangenza further said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that the disease can progress to severe complications, including internal and external bleeding.
Aid workers operating in outbreak zones have reportedly encountered communities where Ebola is sometimes understood through a spiritual or supernatural lens, leading some families to exhaust traditional remedies before seeking clinical care.
Why The Delay Matters
These delays carry serious consequences. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ebola spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person. Every day a patient goes undiagnosed, the people around them - family members, caregivers, neighbours - risk exposure. Faster identification is not just about treating the individual; it is the foundation of containing the outbreak entirely.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why do people in affected areas still consult traditional healers for Ebola?
How does turning to traditional healers first impact Ebola containment?
This delays Ebola case identification, making it harder to track contacts and isolate infected individuals. This postponement hinders efforts to stop the disease from spreading within communities.
What are some challenges in identifying Ebola cases early?
Early identification is challenging as Ebola symptoms resemble common infections like typhoid or malaria. Cultural beliefs, viewing Ebola through a spiritual lens, also contribute to delayed medical consultation.
How does Ebola primarily spread?
Ebola spreads through direct contact with an infected person's bodily fluids. Delayed diagnosis can expose family members, caretakers, and others in close proximity to the virus.