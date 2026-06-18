Ebola Outbreak Faces Challenges As Traditional Healers Remain First Choice For Many

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ebola containment improved, but traditional healers cause delays.

Patients consult healers first, hindering early diagnosis and isolation.

Trust stems from accessibility, community ties, and cultural beliefs.

Delayed diagnosis risks spreading the virus through close contact.

Efforts to contain Ebola outbreaks across parts of Africa have improved significantly in recent years. Better treatment facilities, stronger surveillance systems and expanded vaccination campaigns have sharpened the ability of health officials to respond quickly when new cases are reported. However, a significant obstacle still exists: a lot of people still turn to traditional healers for assistance before going to clinics or hospitals.

Medical professionals warn that this delay can slow the identification of Ebola cases, complicate contact tracing and make it far harder to prevent the virus from spreading through communities.

Enduring Trust In Traditional Healers

In many affected regions, traditional healers are not fringe figures - they are respected members of the community who provide herbal cures, spiritual assistance and wisdom steeped in local customs. For years, they have functioned as trusted sources of care, forging ties that formal healthcare institutions sometimes struggle to replicate.

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The preference for traditional healers is not simply a matter of distrust towards modern medicine. In rural areas, hospitals can be hours away, transport is often unaffordable, and health facilities regularly face staff and resource shortages. When illness first strikes, visiting a local healer is frequently the most practical option available. According to a report by Associated Press, traditional healers and religious leaders are often the first point of contact during health emergencies precisely because of the deep community trust they command.

“When people do not trust the health system, they often go first to traditional healers, faith leaders, or people they already know. The danger is that many only reach the hospital when they are already very sick,” AP quoted Onesphore Bangenza of the aid group Mercy Corps as saying.

Cultural Beliefs And Health-Seeking Behaviour

Cultural frameworks also shape how communities respond to disease. During past Ebola outbreaks, some families attributed unexplained illness to spiritual causes or ancestral forces rather than a virus. This is compounded by the fact that early Ebola symptoms - fever, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhoea - closely resemble those of more common illnesses like malaria or typhoid, making it difficult to identify without proper medical testing.

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“Some people still describe Ebola as something mysterious, spiritual, or brought by outsiders, rather than a disease that needs medical care,” Bangenza further said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that the disease can progress to severe complications, including internal and external bleeding.

Aid workers operating in outbreak zones have reportedly encountered communities where Ebola is sometimes understood through a spiritual or supernatural lens, leading some families to exhaust traditional remedies before seeking clinical care.

Why The Delay Matters

These delays carry serious consequences. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ebola spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person. Every day a patient goes undiagnosed, the people around them - family members, caregivers, neighbours - risk exposure. Faster identification is not just about treating the individual; it is the foundation of containing the outbreak entirely.

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