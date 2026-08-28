India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsHealthDoc Talk | Eating Too Much Ghevar This Raksha Bandhan? Doctor Explains Its Impact On Health

Doc Talk | Eating Too Much Ghevar This Raksha Bandhan? Doctor Explains Its Impact On Health

Doc Talk | Raksha Bandhan brings ghevar to the table, but how much is too much? A doctor explains the effects of overeating this festive sweet.

Written By : Dr Nishant Raizada |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ghevar, a festive sweet, is calorie-dense, high in sugar.
  • Large portions cause blood glucose spikes and fatty liver.
  • Healthy adults eat moderately; at-risk individuals require smaller portions.
  • Eat Ghevar smartly: protein first, choose plain, share portions.

Raksha Bandhan comes with a lot of beloved traditions and one such tradition is a giant box of ghevar in many parts of North India. This confection, soaked in sugar syrup and often sprinkled with rabri, malai, nuts or silver leaf, is honeycombed and deeply ingrained in the festivities. This is not about the fact that we eat ghevar once a year. That’s because we often underestimate how fast a pleasurable amount can turn into a hefty metabolic load.

Ghevar is made with concentrated sugar syrup, ghee or oil and maida (refined flour). In the Malai and Rabri varieties, an additional layer of fat and sugar is added. Traditional ghevar has between 350 and 425 calories per 100 grams, according to current nutritional estimates, but recipes and portion sizes vary widely. 600-700 calories in a good size portion of rabri or malai ghevar is more than a third of the daily energy needs of an average adult.

So it is more useful to ask: How big is the serving, what is on top of it, what else have I eaten today? Rather than: How many pieces can I eat?

ALSO READ: Doc Talk | H1N1 Beyond The Lungs: How Influenza Can Affect The Brain And Nervous System

What Is A Reasonable Amount Of Ghevar?

For a healthy adult, a moderate festive portion is around 40–50g, usually a small wedge rather than a whole disc. The topping boosts the energy density of malai or rabri ghevar so it is best to limit it to 30 to 40 grams.

Those with high triglycerides, fatty liver disease, diabetes, prediabetes, obesity or polycystic ovarian syndrome should be more cautious. A lesser amount of approximately 20-30 grams may be considered only if the glucose is reasonably controlled and the patient’s physician or dietician has not advised otherwise. Some people with poorly controlled diabetes or very high triglycerides may be better off avoiding it.

There is no “safe number” of anything that has medical significance. The rest of the meal, activity, liver health, medication, body weight, and glucose control are all critical.

What Happens If You Eat Too Much Ghevar?

The first response is an increase in blood glucose. Carbohydrates are readily available in refined flour and sugar syrup but there is not much fibre to slow their absorption. The pancreas needs to secrete insulin to get this glucose from the blood into cells.

In metabolically well people, the body might be able to handle a one-off spike. But in people who are insulin-resistant, glucose levels can also remain elevated longer. May cause thirst, drowsiness, exhaustion, heavy, or excessive urination. Postprandial readings may be particularly prominent in those on glucose lowering drugs.

The fat in ghevar complicates this reaction. The dessert is fried and may contain ghee or malai or rabri which can slow down the process of digestion. In this way, blood sugar may climb rapidly and remain elevated for hours after a meal. This long and delayed response is especially important for users of insulin, who should never try to “cover” a holiday treat by changing their doses on their own.

Diabetes that was previously undiagnosed may show up with conspicuously high readings at festivals. The liver also gets the surplus. 

Once immediate energy needs are satisfied and glycogen stores have been adequately replenished, surplus carbohydrates can contribute to the liver’s production of fat. Overdoing it often can make fatty liver and triglycerides worse, especially if you're not active.

The blend of refined carbohydrates and fat is extremely tasty but not in proportion to how filling it is, making it particularly easy to overconsume. In a few minutes a person can eat several hundred calories and not feel as full as they would after a meal with protein, veggies and pulses.

Overeating can also lead to acidity, bloating, nausea, or abdominal discomfort. A large, rich meal can make people with gallbladder problems, reflux illness or sensitive digestion feel especially ill.

One Celebration Or A Week Of Leftovers

For most healthy people, one small serving is probably not going to cause any lasting damage. The bigger issue is "festival spillover" - sweets eaten at home, at work, on visits and again after dinner for several days in a row.

As per the National Institute of Nutrition, the 2024 Dietary Guidelines for Indians recommends about 25 grams of sugar per day for better health. The World Health Organization recommends that for additional benefits, free sugars should be reduced to around 5% of total daily calories, which is roughly 25 grams a day. It also recommends that free sugars be kept below 10%. One syrup-soaked meal can use up or even exceed the recommended daily intake, depending on the recipe.

If you do this too often, you can end up with higher triglycerides, weight gain, insulin resistance and cavities. The health impact of cumulative exposure is greater than that of a single ceremonial bite.

ALSO READ: Doc Talk | Trying To Conceive? How Fertility Stress Can Affect Your Mental Health

How To Eat Ghevar Smartly

Don't take it on an empty stomach. Begin with a wholesome meal that has vegetables, eggs, paneer, curd, dal or some other protein. Protein and fibre can also increase satiety and slow the speed at which a meal impacts blood sugar levels.

Plain ghevar is better than rabri or thickly layered malai types Rather than breaking off “small” pieces repeatedly, cut out one section that you specify. Share a serving. Don’t eat it with sugary drinks and don’t compensate by skipping meals during the day; severe restriction often results in overeating.

A 10 or 20-minute workout after eating can help muscles use up circulating glucose, but it won’t burn away the calories. People with diabetes may check their blood sugar as part of a regular medical routine, especially an hour or two after they start to eat. If readings are consistently high they should not be treated with unsupervised changes in medications but should be reviewed with their physician.

Don't turn Raksha Bandhan into a diet anxiety exercise. Ghevar is not a test of one’s resolution but is a part of the celebration. The most practical rule is simple: maintain the tradition, scale back the quantity, and don’t let one holiday indulgence turn into an extended period of metabolic overload.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ghevar made of, and what is its typical calorie content?

Ghevar is made from concentrated sugar syrup, ghee or oil, and maida (refined flour). Traditional ghevar has 350-425 calories per 100 grams, while rabri or malai versions can be 600-700 calories per good-sized portion.

What is a reasonable serving size for Ghevar, especially for those with health conditions?

For healthy adults, a moderate portion is 40-50g, typically a small wedge. Individuals with high triglycerides, diabetes, or fatty liver should limit it to 20-30g, only if glucose is controlled and advised by their physician.

What are the health consequences of eating too much Ghevar?

Overconsumption leads to rapid blood glucose spikes, which can cause thirst, drowsiness, or excessive urination. The fat in ghevar can prolong blood sugar elevation and surplus carbohydrates contribute to fatty liver.

What are some tips for eating Ghevar smartly during festivities?

Don't eat it on an empty stomach; start with a wholesome meal containing protein and fiber. Choose plain ghevar, share your serving, and avoid sugary drinks. A short workout can help use circulating glucose.

Published at : 28 Aug 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rakhi Ghevar Raksha Bandhan 2026 ABP Live Doc Talk
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
Doc Talk | Eating Too Much Ghevar This Raksha Bandhan? Doctor Explains Its Impact On Health
Doc Talk | Eating Too Much Ghevar This Raksha Bandhan? Doctor Explains Its Impact On Health
Health
UP Reports First Swine Flu Death Of Season As 50-Year-Old Woman Dies In Lucknow
UP Reports First Swine Flu Death Of Season As 50-Year-Old Woman Dies In Lucknow
Health
Morning Pranayama: Know The Benefits Of Doing Pranayama After Waking Up
Morning Pranayama: Know The Benefits Of Doing Pranayama After Waking Up
Health
Biological Age Test: Have Your Heart And Brain Aged Faster Than Your Actual Age? Find Out
Biological Age Test: Have Your Heart And Brain Aged Faster Than Your Actual Age? Find Out
Advertisement

Videos

Political Rift: Fadnavis-Shinde Face-off Deepens Over One-Year Marathi Learning Relief for Drivers
Breaking News: Delhi Police Busts Alleged ISI Spy Network, Arrests Couple in Delhi-NCR
Breaking Alert: Nepal Orders Mahesh Dobhan Evacuation as Dam Breach Triggers Fresh Flood Fear
BREAKING NEWS: Nepal Faces Sudden Flood Threat as China Flags Massive Temporary Lake Near Border
Sugar Prices Hike: Sugar Purchase Limits Imposed on Zepto, Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget