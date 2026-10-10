Doc Talk | Do You Need Glasses Again After LASIK? Causes, Prevention And Treatment Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LASIK offers long-term freedom, but vision changes can occur.

Proper post-operative care and patient selection are crucial.

Regression may need glasses, contacts, or laser enhancement.

LASIK can provide long-lasting freedom from glasses, but it does not guarantee that the spectacle number will never change. Some people may develop a small residual or recurrent refractive error months or years after surgery, sometimes called refractive regression.

1. Can Your Number Come Back After LASIK?

Blurred or fluctuating vision does not always mean that the original number has returned. Early changes may be related to dry eye and healing, while later changes may result from regression leading to refractive error, which is due to natural changes in the eye or, rarely, corneal problems.

2. Why Is Post-LASIK Care Important?

Following proper postoperative care is essential for swift recovery of the eyes and allows early detection of complications. Regular follow-ups, using the prescribed eye drops, adequate lubrication, and refraining from rubbing the eyes are important. Dry eye is a relatively common occurrence after LASIK and can cause some discomfort or irritation, fluctuating vision and even temporary blurriness.

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3. Why Can The Number Change Again?

Although LASIK permanently reshapes the cornea, the cornea continues to undergo microscopic healing and remodeling. In certain cases, these changes can partially reduce the effectiveness of the previous procedure or original treatment. A patient with high preoperative refractive errors may have a greater tendency for regression. In addition, myopia progression, natural aging, and other illnesses can also affect vision irrespective of LASIK.

4. How Can We Reduce The Chances Of The Number Returning?

Proper selection of patients is necessary for successful results. Healthcare providers must do a complete preoperative assessment, and a stable refraction must be obtained. Preoperative treatment must include prior treatment and resolution of dry eye and surface issues, as well as proper corneal assessment. After surgery, regular follow-up, prescribed medications, lubrication, avoiding vigorous eye rubbing, and protection against damage or trauma caused to the eyes will contribute to maintaining good ocular health.

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5. What If The Number Comes Back?

In such cases, the treatment for it will depend on the cause and severity of the issue. A small change may require no treatment, or glasses/contact lenses may be sufficient. In carefully selected patients with a significant and stable refractive error, laser enhancement may be considered after confirming corneal safety.

If corneal ectasia is detected, enhancement is generally unsuitable and corneal collagen cross-linking may be required to stabilize the cornea. LASIK reduces dependence on glasses, but it does not stop the eye from changing throughout life. Careful patient selection, stable refraction, and regular follow-up are key to a safe, durable result.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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