Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Nana Patekar died from sudden cardiac arrest.

Experts emphasize cardiac arrest is a time-dependent emergency.

Immediate bystander CPR and AED use are crucial.

Brain cells suffer irreversible damage from oxygen deprivation.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was reportedly found unconscious and was taken to hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved.

His sudden death has once again highlighted the importance of understanding cardiac arrest, a medical emergency in which the heart suddenly stops pumping blood effectively. Unlike a heart attack, which occurs when blood flow to part of the heart is blocked, cardiac arrest involves the heart's pumping function suddenly failing. The loss of blood flow means the brain and other vital organs are rapidly deprived of oxygen.

Cardiac Arrest Is A Time-Dependent Emergency

Explaining why immediate intervention is critical, Dr Asit Khanna, Director, Interventional Cardiology, Yashoda Medicity, said cardiac arrest is primarily a time-dependent event. “When the heart stops functioning properly, the brain and all other organs are deprived of much-needed oxygen.”

Dr Khanna said that in out-of-hospital cardiac emergencies, the delay in receiving medical assistance can be a major challenge. If a person suddenly collapses, does not respond and is not breathing normally, bystanders should not wait for emergency services to arrive before taking action.

He advised people to call for emergency assistance, begin CPR immediately, and use an automated external defibrillator (AED) if one is available. He also stressed the importance of CPR and AED awareness in workplaces, schools and other public spaces.

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Why Every Minute Matters During Cardiac Arrest

Dr Akhil Rustagi, Director and Unit Head, Cardiology, ShardaCare - Healthcity, explained that when the heart suddenly stops pumping effectively, blood circulation to the brain also stops. “Within seconds, a person can become unconscious because the brain is highly dependent on a continuous supply of oxygen and glucose.”

He explained that if blood flow is not restored quickly, brain cells can begin to suffer injury, potentially leading to permanent neurological damage or death within minutes.

This is why immediate CPR is so important. CPR helps maintain some blood flow to the brain and other vital organs until the heart can potentially be restarted through further medical treatment. The American Heart Association says immediate CPR can double or triple a person's chances of survival following cardiac arrest.

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What Should You Do If Someone Suddenly Collapses?

If someone suddenly becomes unresponsive and is not breathing normally:

Call emergency medical services immediately.

Start CPR as soon as possible rather than waiting for professional help to arrive.

Use an AED if one is available and follow its instructions.

Continue CPR until medical professionals take over or the person shows clear signs of recovery.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiac arrest can cause a person to become unresponsive within seconds because the heart is no longer pumping blood to the brain and other organs. Quick recognition and immediate action can improve the chances of survival.

Dr Khanna's emphasis on public CPR and AED training is also supported by AHA guidance. Research cited by the organisation has found that earlier bystander CPR is associated with better survival and neurological outcomes.

Can Cardiac Arrest Affect The Brain?

Dr Rustagi explained that even when circulation is restored, the brain can remain vulnerable because of the period during which it was deprived of adequate oxygen. Survivors of cardiac arrest may experience problems such as memory difficulties, trouble concentrating, speech or movement problems, or other neurological changes, depending on the severity and duration of the oxygen deprivation.

Nana Patekar's death is a reminder of how rapidly cardiac arrest can become life-threatening and why knowing basic CPR and having access to an AED can make a crucial difference during those first few minutes.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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